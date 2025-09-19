Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven is the first quest you receive once you get out of the research facility of The Baron. While the escape sequence can be considered the first quest, its role as a tutorial lands the next official mission as the first in the game. In Safe Haven, you are expected to reach the Monastery, where the unknown voice over the radio asks you to proceed.

Ad

This article provides a walkthrough of the Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven quest.

Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven guide

Reaching the Monastery

In the first part of Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven, you will find yourself in the forest of Castor Woods, a town in the Western Alps. You will be directed toward the Monastery, which will be right at the end of this trail.

Ad

Trending

Keep heading down until you find a scenic edge overlooking the monastery with zombies feeding on some bodies. Kill them if you want, but make sure you grab the weapon lying next to them.

A ledge overlooking the Monastery in Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Take the road heading right from this point; you will go through a passage carved between mountains and will eventually cross a bridge beside a waterfall. Right after this, a small tutorial on jumping and grabbing horizontal beams will play, where you must cross the gap using the branch of a tree.

Ad

Keep heading down the path until you find the metal gate. Go toward the wall on its left and climb it to reach the Monastery.

Also read: All Dying Light: The Beast graphics settings and controls

Clear the zombies inside

In the next section of Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven walkthrough, you will find the entrance swarmed with zombies. Use a firecracker on either side of the door to distract them. Now go ahead and try the door, only to find that you have to find another way in.

Ad

Climb the wall to the immediate right of this door to slowly make your way to a balcony that overlooks the Monastery courtyard. Jump down and head inside to establish a safe zone in this area.

Start the generator beside this body (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

After clearing the remaining infected, close the door of the room that houses the generator. Next, get the generator started so that you have power. Now keep making your way to the top using the stairs close to this room. There will be a few zombies along your path. Upon reaching the top, kick the zombie at the edge, and turn on the switch.

Ad

Talking to Olivia

After Kyle meets Olivia, the voice who was guiding him over the radio, she talks about GSB, which can help revive our protagonist's strength. However, this GSB can be found in the blood of Chimeras. These are named bosses you must defeat to acquire a sample of their blood and then inject their GSB into Kyle's own bloodstream.

Olivia talks about Chimeras in Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Battle the Chimera

Ad

The first Chimera we fight is called the Reaper. He has a sharp bone in place of his right hand that works as his primary weapon. Be on your toes, since the Reaper likes to charge at you with this. Dodge sideways to have it rush past you. If you stand in front of a wall or a pillar, the Reaper will get stuck. This is your opportunity to get a majority of the hits in.

Ad

The Reaper in Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Always remember to be wary of your stamina and not end up using the entire bar. This is because the Reaper will force you to dodge, and without any stamina left, you will get mowed down. Once your Beast mode bar is full, go up close and start smashing him to take big chunks from his health bar.

Ad

Once you beat it, a cutscene will play where Kyle collapses due to an elevated heart rate. Olivia rushes in to extract the GSB from Reaper and inject it into Crane's bloodstream.

Get to the crafting table and then talk to Olivia

Thanks to Olivia, Kyle eventually wakes up after a few days of unconsciousness after having nightmares. He almost strangles her in his sleep while dreaming about Jade from Dying Light 1. This eventually takes you to the Skills tab in Dying Light: The Beast, where you unlock your first Beast Skill.

Ad

Talk to Olivia and complete the quest (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

After this, head to the crafting table behind Olivia to pick up all the items and upgrade the Bandage blueprint to the next level. Following this, have a conversation with Olivia to finally conclude the Dying Light: The Beast Safe Haven quest.

Ad

For more coverage on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.