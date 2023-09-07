E3 2024 not happening in LA following ESA and Reedpop split

It looks like E3 2024 will meet the same fate as this year's convention after the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and Reedpop parted ways. Following the split, ESA also announced that they won't be holding the convention at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in 2024. This incident does raise several questions with respect to the future of the event itself, considering it's one of the biggest showcases for the video game industry.

Prior to E3 2024, the 2022 and the 2023 iterations of the convention were canceled for multiple reasons, including but not limited to the pandemic. So, what does the future of the convention look like?

Will E3 2024 be canceled as well?

Expand Tweet

As of now, there's no information about E3 2024 being cancelled. Based on information revealed so far, the convention won't be held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre. The ESA might conduct the event at a different venue or go with an online model, but there's no concrete information as of writing.

The ESA and ReedPop were expected to work on E3 2024 based on their ongoing partnership of 14 months. However, with the 2023 iteration of the event being canceled, it could have been one of the major reasons behind their parting. This split, however, is believed to be a mutual decision between both parties, based on a report by gamesindustry.biz.

The future of E3 2024 is shrouded in intrigue, considering the ESA was reevaluating its strategy for this convention and is looking forward to holding it in 2025. However, in the absence of the said convention, other events are slowly rising in popularity.

Expand Tweet

For example, even before the cancellation of E3 2023, the Summer Game Fest had already stolen its thunder. With the fate of the 2024 edition still undecided, it can be assumed that Summer Game Fest 2024 will enjoy even more success. If the ESA does conduct an event in 2024, more information should emerge in the coming few months.

However, any further cancellations would spell the end of E3, as it would relinquish all of its charm and prestige to other events, such as the Summer Game Fest. While the ESA believes that E3 is still at the helm of all showcases celebrating the gaming industry, many have begun to cast doubt on its importance.