EA FC 24 80+ Upgrade SBC (16 October) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The 80+ Upgrade SBC has been renewed for yet another week, allowing EA FC 24 players access to the repeatable challenge that can be used to grind for some of the cards in the current promo. As the name implies, the Squad Building Challenge is aimed at Ultimate Team enthusiasts looking to upgrade their squads, and the relatively cheap cost of the SBC makes it an ideal candidate to exchange fodder.

Much like its previous iteration, which was released a week ago during the Road To The Knockouts promo, this one will be available to complete only for a few days. However, in the three days that it will be active, EA FC 24 players can grind the 80+ Upgrade SBC as many times as they like.

To that end, this article is a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge, giving players an analysis of the rewards to help them determine whether they should grind it in the coming days.

The 80+ Upgrade SBC is live in EA FC 24, allowing players to grind it for another three days

Cheap, repeatable challenges are usually in high demand by players because they allow them to exchange unwanted fodder for better cards without breaking the bank. This week's 80+ Upgrade SBC fits the bill quite well, making it worth your while.

With the Trailblazers promo adding a number of high-value special cards featuring star footballers such as Mbappe, Salah, and Bellingham, EA FC 24 players looking to pack one of the unique cards should ideally be opening as many packs during the promo.

Grinding the 80+ Upgrade SBC is a viable option for those looking to snag some of the Trailblazers cards. Here are the paltry requirements that must be met to complete the Squad Building Challenge with a current cost of fodder estimate listed below:

# of players in the squad: Exactly 6

# of rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 1

Player levels: Exactly Gold

Estimated cost of fodder: 2,500 to 3,000 Coins across all platforms.

Reward: x1 80+ Rare Gold Player Pack.

Is the 80+ Upgrade SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

Keen-eyed EA FC 24 players will notice that the requirements are identical to the past iteration of the SBC. As mentioned before, the small list of requirements does not ask for much. In fact, players looking to grind the challenge will not even have to provide a full squad, as a six-player gold team with one rare card will be enough.

Moreover, there are no squad rating or chemistry restrictions, making the 80+ Upgrade SBC ideal for those who have an abundance of low-rated cards in their club. This brings down the cost of the challenge, making the reward all the more lucrative, especially considering there is a chance to pack a card from the Trailblazers promo.