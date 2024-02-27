EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the brand new EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick SBC in Ultimate Team, making it the very first SBC pick to contain TOTY nominee cards. These players were released during the Team of the Year event and are some of the most overpowered and valuable items in the game.

There have been plenty of player pick SBCs containing players from various promos, but with the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC player pick now offering players from the TOTY nominee roster, gamers will be eager to try to get their hands on cards like Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and others.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick SBC

Unlike the previous promo player pick released in Ultimate Team, which only required one squad to be completed, the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick SBC requires two squads instead. These are the requirements of each squad of this SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in your starting squad: 11

The requirement of a Team of the Week player in this SBC will certainly make it more expensive and challenging, as these in-form players always fetch a high price in the transfer market due to their rarity and usability in various upgrade and player-based SBCs.

EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick SBC cheapest solutions

With the ongoing FC Fantasy promo, prices of fodder players are relatively low in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete this SBC:

Task 1: 83-rated squad

Jacob Greaves: 85

Claudia Pina: 83

Enzo Fernandez: 83

Ludmila: 83

Alex Greenwood: 83

Joselu: 82

Vincenzo Grifo: 82

Javi Galan: 82

Yui Hasegawa: 82

Alana Cook: 82

Linda Sembrant: 82

Cost: 38,000 coins

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Christopher Nkunku: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Kailen Sheridan: 85

Caitlin Foord: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Cost: 44,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions player pick SBC?

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 82,000 coins. While this is certainly not cheap, gamers can potentially obtain cards worth much more than this from the player pick. With cards like Cristiano Ronaldo, Alexia Putellas, Virgil van Dijk, Vinicius Junior, Marcus Rashford, and others up for grabs, it is certainly worth completing this SBC.