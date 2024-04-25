EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest player SBC of the Team of the Season Live event is now available in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC card being up for grabs. The Brazilian striker has been excellent in the NWSL so far for Orlando Pride, and her 89-rated item certainly reflects her abilities and performances this season.

Not only do TOTS Live players receive a massive initial boost to their overall ratings, attributes, and PlayStyles, but they are also dynamic items and can receive further upgrades based on their team's results in upcoming league fixtures. The EA FC 24 TOTS Adriana card is no different, and gamers will be hoping that this special item can receive the +2 boost.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC

Adriana has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released TOTS Live Mayra Ramirez SBC, the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC also contains two segments that must be completed to unlock her special variant. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each segment in this SBC:

Task 1: Brazil

Number of players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC does not require any Team of the Week players to be completed, which will help lower the price of the card. These special items are always in high demand due to their usability in various SBCs, making them more expensive in the transfer market.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC

The ongoing EA FC 24 Team of the Season event has helped lower the price of fodder players in the transfer market due to the number of packs being opened. These are some of the cheapest players you can purchase to complete the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS Live SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Brazil

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Ismael Bennacer: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 21,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Sadio Mane: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Raphinha: 84

Cost: 32,000 coins

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 Adriana TOTS live SBC?

The 89-rated card has the Finesse+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, as well as the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 90

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 50

Physicality: 80

The 53,000 coins required for completing the SBC are certainly worth it.

