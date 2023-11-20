EA FC 24 Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC - How to complete, cheapest solutions, and more

The Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it introduces yet another promo item in Ultimate Team. Unlike the bulk of the items released thus far as part of the ongoing promo, this won't require you to open any packs. All you need to do is complete the task(s) that are part of the new SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team.

The first task is to estimate the total number of coins that you'll need in order to get the required fodder. This will help you decide whether to attempt the challenge in the first place.

The best way to get an estimate of the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC tasks

The Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC is relatively simple, as it has only one task. The stipulations of the solo task are straightforward as well, and this particular challenge will greatly suit beginners.

Task - Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC

# of players from Holland: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Tonight's challenge can be completed for about 40,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market.

However, you can reduce the price using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team. Moreover, you can grind different EA FC 24 modes, like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

This will reward you with different packs that can then be opened in Ultimate Team. Some of the cards can then be used to complete tonight's challenge for a cheaper price, and you can also save your coins for alternate uses.

Is the EA FC 24 Branco Van Den Boomen FC Pro Live SBC worth it?

The detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 86-rated CM card that can also be played at CDM. Based on the card's work rates and defensive abilities, he is better suited for offensive duties. The item has some decent stats, and with 85 Shooting and 89 Passing, Boomen could become a key figure in your midfield.

It's also worth noting that this card can get updates in the future. He is associated with Ph1zn, who is considered one of the best esports talents in EA FC 24.

Naturally, the card has a high chance of getting several upgrades, which will greatly improve his overall stats. While fitting this item is slightly difficult in terms of chemistry, he could eventually become a useful sub to come from the bench.