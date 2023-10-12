EA FC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Bruiser Wingback Evolution is one of the two new evolutions released in EA FC 24. It allows you to improve one of your defensive options and provide them with significant upgrades. Moreover, it's available for free to all players, making it an excellent option for the community to upgrade cards that might not be good enough for a spot on their main teams.

That said, the Bruiser Wingback Evolution has its own set of rules and restrictions. Its requirements narrow down the list of footballers who are eligible for an upgrade. While this evolution wasn't released too long ago, the EA FC 24 community has already figured out some great options that can be considered for upgrades.

EA FC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution requirements

The EA FC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution requirements are important as they dictate which card can be upgraded in the first place. Here are all of them:

Overall: Maximum 74

Position: RB; Not CB

Physicality: Maximum 75

Pace: 85

This evolution is pretty similar to the now-expired Pacey Protector, which was locked to a particular position. While you can only use RB cards to get an upgrade, it still leaves you with plenty of interesting options to consider.

EA FC 24 Bruiser Wingback Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades with certain stipulations or conditions:

Level 1

Assist five goals in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

Win five games in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

Play seven games in the LFF: Evo Lounge with the player in your starting 11.

Level 2

Play three games in LFF Evo Friendlies with the player in your starting 11

Assist five goals with the player in your starting 11 in Squad Battles (or Rivals and Champions) on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty

Win five games in Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty (or Rivals and Champions) with the player in your starting 11

It's evident that the conditions for these upgrades are much more difficult compared to other evolutions like Pacey Protector and Founder's Evolution. That said, it's certainly worthwhile, considering the following upgrades:

Level 1 Upgrades

Overall: +2

Defensive Workrate: High

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Physicality: +10

Dribbling: +2

Level 2 Upgrades

Playstyle: Bruiser

Overall: +5

Passing: +3

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +10

Best choices for Bruiser Wingback Evolution in EA FC 24

Manchester City's Rico Lewis seems to be the obvious favorite for the entire community, as his Silver card went extinct last night. Here are certain alternatives that were listed by content specialist Waldy-EAFC Trader:

Max Aarons

Samuele Birindeli

Inigo Lekue

Wilson Manafa

Joe Scally

Karim Zedadka

Of course, you can also choose to pick a player that might not be common. However, these choices will fetch you the maximum returns in terms of potential boosts.