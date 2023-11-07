EA FC 24 Centurions Challenge 5 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the second week of the Centurions promo approaching its final stages in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the latest Centurions Challenge SBC. These challenge SBCs have been a common occurrence over the course of this promo, with this being the fifth installment, providing fans with a constant source of packs to grind for.

Challenge SBCs have been a mainstay in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team across all the promos released so far in the game cycle. Not only do these SBCs serve as new content for the developers to release over the course of the event, but they also offer exciting packs that may be unlock at minimal costs.

The Centurions Challenge 5 SBC is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Centurions promo has been a massive success in EA FC 24, introducing a host of special cards that have boosted the power curve of the game. With the second phase approaching its conclusion, the Centurions Challenge 5 SBC offers a last-minute opportunity for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain one of these elusive items in Ultimate Team.

Similar to its predecessors, this challenge is extremely easy to complete and offers a pack in return. While the quality and nature of the pack have varied over time, the SBCs have always been worth completing.

How to complete Centurions Challenge 5 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC contains a single squad with the following stipulations mentioned in its requirements:

First Owned Players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum four in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 65

Total chemistry: Minimum 23

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 2,300 coins, which comes as no surprise considering the nature of the requirements. The low rating threshold allows fans to get away with using silver and bronze players in this challenge, which have a very low price, considering the current state of the EA FC 24 transfer market.

The reward for the SBC is a Small Rare Mixed Players Pack.

Is it worth completing the Centurions Challenge 5 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

With the Centurions promo nearing its end, gamers are eager to get their hands on as many packs as possible to try and obtain one of these overpowered special cards. While the Centurions 100 Upgrade and other similar SBCs offer significant packs as well, they are also more expensive. This makes SBCs like Centurions Challenge 5 especially appealing.

Not only does completing this SBC cost almost nothing, but the pack it offers is of decent value as well. This makes it a worthwhile proposition for gamers looking to unlock some cheap and easy packs.