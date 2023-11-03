EA FC 24 Centurions Striker Evolution guide: All Upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

With Week 2 of the Centurions promo now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the latest set of Evolutions, including the Centurions Striker Evolution. This is a free EVO available in the game for the next 27 days, offering some incredible boosts to footballers who meet a specific set of criteria in the game.

Evolutions have been a wonderful addition to Ultimate Team in EA FC 24, with EA Sports allowing gamers to upgrade certain players by completing in-game challenges on the virtual pitch. This is a brand new feature that fans wanted for a long time, and the latest Centurions Striker EVO path is a perfect example of how amazing it is.

The Centurions Striker Evolution is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Not only does Team 2 of Centurions feature some of the most overpowered and desirable cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, the arrival of this roster has also introduced the Centurions Striker Evolution. This is a free EVO that gamers can unlock for no additional costs, which is surprising considering the caliber of upgrades on offer.

What are the requirements to be eligible for this Evolution?

For a player to be upgraded through this EVO, they must meet the following criteria:

Overall: Maximum 84

Pace: Maximum 83

Dribbling: Maximum 86

Physical: Maximum 86

Position: Striker

Number of PlayStyles: Maximum 9

This allows fans to evolve footballers like FC Barcelona's Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid's Memphis Depay.

How to complete the Centurions Striker Evolution in EA FC 24

This EVO consists of three levels, each with its own challenges and upgrades. These are the specific details:

Level 1

Upgrades:

Overall +1

Pace +2

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

Challenges:

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 2

Upgrades:

Pace +2

Shooting +1

Passing +1

Physical +1

Attacking workrate: High

Challenges:

Win ten Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game

Score five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty

Level 3

Upgrades:

Pace +3

Shooting +1

Dribbling +1

Physical +1

PlayStyle: Rapid

Challenges:

Score at least one goal using your active EVO player in five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) wins on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Play five Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player.

With such an exciting boost to various important stats on offer, alongside the coveted Rapid PlayStyle, this Evolution is definitely worth going for in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.