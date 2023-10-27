EA FC 24 Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective: All tasks, rewards, and more

The Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective is now available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can unlock a special card quite easily. The objective coincides with the main team's release, which adds some amazing cards in packs. While you'll need to rely heavily on your luck to find one of them, you can avoid all of that by completing the latest set. If you strategize properly, the objective will be doable for free of cost as well.

The main task is to devise a plan that will allow you to quickly unlock the card. This will enable you to use it in all the game modes including Weekend League. Let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective tasks and conditions

Like similar sets in the past, the Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective has four different tasks. You'll have to complete all of them in order to unlock the special card. It's irrelevant in which order you complete them, as long as you finish all of them. However, certain tasks will be easier to complete due to their attached condition.

The new Danilo Pereira Centurions Objective card (Image via EA Sports)

Portuguese Power: Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Portuguese players.

Score 6 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) using Portuguese players. Ligue 1 Distribution: Assist 4 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Assist 4 goals using Ligue 1 players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Top Defense: Concede 1 or less goals per match in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Concede 1 or less goals per match in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions). Win 6: Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting 11.

Once again, you can complete these tasks in three different EA FC 24 game modes, although Squad Battles will be the easiest option. It allows you to play against AI-controlled opponents, and more importantly, you can control the difficulty level as well. Naturally, it allows you to complete the conditions quicker than game modes like Division Rivals and Champions.

You'll get special packs after completing each individual task. The main reward involves an 86-rated CDM card, which has some decent stats. The biggest weaknesses are the 75 Pace and 70 Shooting, as it makes the item extremely weak up the field. It's best to use the card purely in defensive duties, given what the strengths are.

While it's certainly worth unlocking the item given the free costs, there are certainly better options available on the market which will provide you with better performance levels in the EA FC 24 meta.