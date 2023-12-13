EA FC 24 Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the Ultimate Dynasties promo approaching its conclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has decided to end the promo on a high note by releasing the Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC. This SBC offers the biggest pack released so far as an SBC in the game cycle, providing gamers with the best opportunity to get their hands on some special items.

Upgrade SBC packs have been a recurring theme so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to exchange useless gold fodder players to obtain some special packs.

The latest Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC is the most enticing one released so far, as it stays true to its name and offers a pack containing 100 players.

The Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The Ultimate Dynasties promo has been a success in the world of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, providing boosted versions to family members playing at the highest level of the sport.

This is an exciting new concept, especially with players like Erling Haaland and Icons like Zidane and Maldini being part of the roster. The latest Dynasties 100 Upgrade offers a high chance of packing one of these items, making it an intriguing proposition.

This is one of the most appealing Upgrade SBCs to be released so far this year due to the sheer number of players that the pack contains. It consists of 100 rare players, with 40 being gold, 35 silver, and 25 bronze. This significantly boosts the probability of obtaining an Ultimate Dynasties item.

How to complete the Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock this special pack consists of two segments, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the restrictions mentioned in the requirements of the SBC that gamers must abide by to complete the SBC:

83-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 75,000 coins, which is driven up significantly by the infalted price of Team of the Week players in the current state of the transfer market.

With the TOTW Player Pick SBC expiring, these items will be even harder to come by, leaving gamers wondering whether the Dynasties 100 Upgrade SBC is worth spending an in-form item on.

Is this SBC worth completing in EA FC 24?

While the pack certainly seems appealing due to the number of players it contains, it only consists of 40 gold players. Most gamers are not interested in silver and bronze items, and these can basically be considered almost worthless.

This reduces the overall value of the SBC, and with no minimum rating threshold, it is possible that it might not even yield a high-rated player at all. This makes the SBC not worth completing, especially with the upcoming TOTGS promo.