EA FC 24 FC Pro Live Denis Genreau SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the FC Pro Live event in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Australian midfielder Denis Genreau receiving a boosted version. The 24-year-old superstar currently plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1 and will be represented by Mark11 in the upcoming FC Pro Open, whose results will determine whether the card receives any further upgrades.

The FC Pro Live promo is a new addition to EA FC 24, integrating the world of Esports into Ultimate Team by releasing a roster of special cards that are linked to competitive gamers participating in the FC Pro Open. Players like the SBC version of Denis Genreau have received an initial boost and can be buffed further based on the performance of their representative in this tournament.

FC Pro Live Denis Genreau is now available as an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Despite being one of the most passionate footballing nations in the world, Australia does not always get adequate representation in Ultimate Team. This makes the latest FC Pro Live version of Denis Genreau even more appealing, as he possesses the stats to be a viable midfielder in the current meta of EA FC 24. This card will be linked to Mark11's progress in the FC Pro Open.

Australian Mark11 is amongst the most reputed and skilled players when it comes to the EA Sports FC Esports circuit and is one of the favorites in the upcoming tournament. This makes the latest SBC rather enticing, as the card could potentially receive plenty of boosts in the future.

How to complete the FC Pro Live Denis Genreau SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The SBC to unlock the midfield maestro consists of just a single squad featuring the following restrictions that gamers must abide by:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 30,000 coins, which is to be expected considering the price of 84-rated players in the current state of the transfer market. However, fans can bring these expenses down by using untradeable items from their clubs, available in plenty via rewards from various Ultimate Team game modes.

Is it worth completing the FC Pro Live Denis Genreau SBC in EA FC 24?

The 84-rated card possesses the following key stats:

Pace: 79

Shooting: 82

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 85

Defending: 78

Physicality: 80

Although he currently possesses only three-star skills and a three-star weak foot, these flaws can possibly be improved upon with upgrades in the future. He already has some incredible PlayStyles like Relentless, Incisive pass, Tiki Taka, and Press Proven, making him a complete all-rounder in the midfield spot. This makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition for fans looking for a Ligue 1 midfielder.