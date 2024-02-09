EA FC 24 Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC/objective leaked - Possible stats and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC/objective could be released very soon in Ultimate Team if rumors are to be believed. The latest news comes from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who shared the information on their X account. This will certainly excite many, given the existence of several Barca Femini cards in Ultimate Team.

It's worth noting that EA Sports is yet to officially confirm if the EA FC 24 Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC will be released or not. Moreover, there's also a high chance for it to appear as an objective instead of a special challenge. That said, certain predictions can be made based on how these challenges/objectives are typically released in Ultimate Team.

When can fans expect the EA FC 24 Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC to release?

Expand Tweet

EA Sports has already confirmed that the EA FC 24 Future Stars promo is going live later tonight, February 9, 2024. A new promo is usually released along with a new objective and SBC, and Claudia Pina can certainly be either one.

If she's introduced as an objective card, it's almost certain that the new card will be available later tonight. If she appears as a SBC, the new challenge could appear later tonight. February 10 and February 12 are possible dates as well.

That said, the release schedule of any new content is subject to change and ultimately depends on EA Sports. Readers are advised to wait for official confirmation before coming to any conclusions.

How much will the EA FC 24 Future Stars Claudia Pina SBC cost?

The potential cost of obtaining this card will depend on whether it's a special challenge or objective. If it's the latter, it's more than likely that the card will be available for free. Cards obtained from objectives in EA FC 24 are a great way to improve existing squads without spending any resources.

If it's an SBC, players should at least keep a budget between 300,000-400,000 coins. Footballers from bigger clubs tend to be expensive when it comes to SBCs, and fodder prices are currently at an all-time high as well.