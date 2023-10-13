EA FC 24 Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC tasks, costs, and more

The Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it's the final card you can obtain for your Ultimate Team squad from the ongoing promo. The challenge comes ahead of the Trailblazers event, which will go live on October 13, 2023. While a bulk of the existing RTTK cards are in packs, you won't need to rely on luck to obtain the latest addition.

All you need to do is complete the available tasks according to the given terms and conditions. The first thing to do before taking on these tasks is to estimate the possible completion cost, which will be based on the fodder you use to undertake the challenge.

The best way to predict the completion cost is by analyzing the tasks of the Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC in EA FC 24.

The Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC is easy to complete in EA FC 24

Unlike some player challenges released so far in Ultimate Team, the Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC in EA FC 24 is pretty easy to manage. There's only one task, and its stipulations are quite straightforward, making this SBC perfect for beginners looking to obtain a card from the ongoing promo for lower costs.

A new SBC is now available in Ultimate Team (Image via Twitter/FUT Scoreboard)

Task - Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC

# of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC can be completed for about 26,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. A large chunk of the coins will be spent on the single piece of TOTW card, which is mandatory to use. You can reduce the final costs by using cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

The SBC will be available for the next six days (as of October 13), and you can use this time to grind different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will enable you to obtain different packs on a weekly basis, which can then be opened for more fodder. Using some of those cards will save your coins. It will also increase the overall valuation of the special card you get.

Is the Hector Bellerin RTTK SBC worth it in EA FC 24?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 84-rated RB card, which can also operate at RWB. It's a good fit for La Liga-based squads, thanks to its league and country links.

However, the card is not very strong in terms of its stats, which makes this SBC somewhat unpopular for players with stronger squads. With more upgrades in the future, the item could perform better in competitive matches.