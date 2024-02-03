EA FC 24 Hero Striker Evolution leaked - Expected requirements, release date, upgrades, and more

If the latest rumors turn out to be true, an EA FC 24 Hero Striker Evolution is coming to Ultimate Team. In fact, it could become the first evolution to be released as part of the RTTF promo, which began on February 2. While EA Sports hasn't revealed any information until now, the news has been shared on social media by reliable leaker FUT Police Leaks.

This will be exciting news for many, as the last few evolutions have been mixed bags at best. Moreover, this will be the first time that a new evolution focuses solely on Hero items.

When will the EA FC 24 Hero Striker Evolution release? (expected)

There's a high chance for this evolution to be released tomorrow, February 4. Typically, Sundays always witness the release of special SBCs themed around Heroes and Icons. There's certainly no better date for this evolution to be released, but it might appear later tonight, on February 3, as well.

That said, readers are advised to wait for an official confirmation from EA Sports. As with any content, the developers can make changes to their usual schedule.

What are the EA FC 24 Hero Striker Evolution requirements?

The official requirements will be available once the evolution goes live in Ultimate Team. That said, FUT Police Leaks has shared what could turn out to be the actual set of requirements.

Position = ST

Max. Pace = 88

Max. Dribbling = 90

Max. Physicality = 88

Rarity = UT Heroes

Max. Playstyles = 8

Max. Playstyles+ = 1

Readers should note that the actual requirements of the evolution might differ from what's stated here. As such, they should not make any investment decisions based on this information.

What are the EA FC 24 Hero Striker Evolution upgrades?

The leaker hasn't mentioned the exact set of upgrades. Heroes could end up getting a new playsytle+ once all the supposed upgrades are completed. This will be quite interesting as there aren't any Hero items so far with two playstyles+.

