EA FC 24 James Maddison Triple Threat objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

The James Maddison Triple Threat objective is now live in EA FC 24, meaning players can earn a brand new promo card for free. This inclusion has been released alongside the Triple Threat promo's main roster of special items that are available in packs. While you'll have to rely on your luck to find these rare cards, that won't be the case with Maddison's event item.

With a bit of strategy, you should be able to complete all of this objective's tasks at no additional cost. This will let you unlock the special card and allow you to use it across different game modes.

As usual, this objective comes with multiple tasks, each of which has certain conditions that you'll have to satisfy. Once all the segments are completed, you'll unlock all the rewards offered by the James Maddison Triple Threat objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 James Maddison Triple Threat objective tasks

The James Maddison Triple Threat objective contains four different tasks. It doesn't matter which order you complete them in, although some of them will be easier to accomplish than others. Here are the conditions for this objective: v

The new objective card (Image via EA Sports)

Assist three goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Score and assist goals using Midfielders in six separate Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Score nine goals with English players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Win 12 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with a minimum of three Premier League players in your starting 11.

You can complete these tasks in any of the three game modes: Squad Battles, Division Rivals, and Weekend League. Squad Battles makes this objective easier to complete as you play against AI-controlled teams. Moreover, you can check the opponent's team first and determine the difficulty level of a match in this mode.

You will get four separate packs after completing all the segments in this objective, and if you're lucky enough, you could end up getting Triple Threat items from it. However, the key reward is the special promo card — an 87-rated CAM version of James Maddison.

Is the EA FC 24 James Maddison Triple Threat objective worth it?

Any content that can be completed for free in EA FC 24 is definitely worth the grind in Ultimate Team, and this objective set is no different. The 86-rated POTM card of Maddison, released in September 2023, was quite enjoyable to use.

The 87-rated version is a definite upgrade over that in terms of overall and key stats. However, players won't need to spend any fodder to get this card, which makes things even better for gamers.