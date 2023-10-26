EA FC 24 Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC - How to unlock the special card for free?

The Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC is currently available in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it introduces yet another special card from the ongoing promo as part of a challenge.

This is, incidentally, the last Trailblazers card to be introduced in Ultimate Team, as this promo will officially end tomorrow, October 27. Unlike a bulk of the Team 2 items, you won't need to rely on your pack luck in order to acquire it. All you need to do is complete the tasks that are part of tonight's SBC.

The first job is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need in order to complete the challenge. This will ease your dilemma about attempting it in the first place, and the best way to get an idea about the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks of the Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC tasks and conditions

Unlike some of the recent player-item challenges, the Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC is relatively simple. There are two tasks, and the conditions of both are pretty easy to complete. It won't be an issue even if you're a beginner in Ultimate Team.

Task 1 - Argentina

Number of players from Argentina: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

Number of players from LALIGA EA SPORTS: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

The Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC will cost about 65,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. Using cards from your own collection will naturally reduce the final costs.

Moreover, that will allow you to preserve your coins for alternate uses, like buying promo cards you might not find in the packs.

While the Trailblazers promo might end tomorrow, this challenge will be available for the next fourteen days. This allows you plenty of time to grind the different EA FC 24 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

You'll get weekly packs based on your performances, and some of the fodder from those packs might allow you to complete the tasks at lower costs.

Is the EA FC 24 Juan Foyth Trailblazers SBC worth it?

Full stats (Image via EA Sports)

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 85-rated RB card, which can also operate as a CB, a CDM, and a RWB. Positionally, he offers a lot of flexibility, and his stats allow him to perform well in all four positions.

Albeit there are obvious weaknesses, he is pretty cheap to obtain. Also, while there are better alternatives available in the market, that's not the case with La Liga at the moment.

This item could be a useful addition for beginners, and it has a couple of highly useful playstyles as well.