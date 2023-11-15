EA FC 24 leak hints at Hirving Lozano arriving as an FC Pro Live SBC

With the Triple Threat promo coming to an end in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, leaks on social media hint at FC Pro Live being the next event, featuring Hirving Lozano as an SBC player. This is yet another first in the world of Ultimate Team, as this promo has never been introduced before in the history of the series. With how popular he has been in Ultimate Team over the years, the Mexican attacker is an ideal candidate for the roster.

While not much is known about the promo so far, leaks continue to surface on social media, suggesting the potential theme and concept surrounding the event. If rumors are to be believed, these special cards will be tied to professional esports players in FC Pro tournaments and will receive upgrades based on their performance.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

Hirving Lozano is rumored to arrive as an FC Pro Live SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

FC Pro Live is a brand new concept in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and is the first instance of a promo integrating professional esports into the actual game. Based on the performance of certain pro gamers, the special players featured in this event will receive upgrades to their overall ratings, weak foot, and skill moves, as well as additional positions and PlayStyles.

Mexican winger Hirving Lozano is rumored to arrive as an SBC during the event.

With the promo being tied to competitive gameplay, it comes as no surprise that players like Lozano are included in the lineup. The PSV Eindhoven forward is renowned for his various overpowered special cards in Ultimate Team over the years, rapidly becoming a favorite amongst hardcore gamers and casuals alike.

What will FC Pro Live Lozano look like in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the card are unknown, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 87-rated with the following attributes:

Pace: 97

Shooting: 83

Passing: 79

Dribbling: 88

Defending: 48

Physicality: 70

If the stats turn out to be true, not only will he receive a significant upgrade over his previous in-form version, but the card will also be dynamic in nature and could receive further boosts. One of the main faults with his other special cards is his three-star weak foot, but this could potentially be fixed with future upgrades.