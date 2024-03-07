EA FC 24 Manuel Akanji vs Bobby Clark Showdown SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

With the EA FC 24 Showdown Series event beginning soon, a recent leak suggests that the Manchester City vs Liverpool clash will be represented by Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark in Ultimate Team. The card from the winning team in this fixture may receive a +2 to their overall rating, while both cards might receive a +1 in the event of a draw.

EA Sports has already announced that multiple Showdown SBCs and a Campaign Re-release event will soon be live in Ultimate Team, but the recent leaks have given some insight into who the SBC players will be. With Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark being rumored to be part of the upcoming EA FC 24 event, fans will certainly be looking forward to their SBCs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from X/FIFATradingRomania.

Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark could receive Showdown SBC versions in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Similar to previous years, Liverpool and Manchester City are yet again the favorites to win the league title in the Premier League. As the top two teams in the table, their upcoming fixture has a lot riding on it. If leaks are to be believed, the stakes have been raised, with Manuel Akanji and Bobby Clark being rumored to arrive as Showdown SBC cards in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

These are the two leaked cards (Image via X/FIFATradingRomania)

While the former is somewhat of a fan favorite in the world of Ultimate Team, the latter has never received a usable special card. This makes the leak even more exciting, as gamers may now have a new player to test out on the virtual pitch.

What will the cards look like in EA FC 24 and how much will the SBC cost?

Similar to other leaked players, the exact overall rating and stats of these players are unknown. However, FIFATradingRomania included a prediction that suggests that both cards will be 89-rated, with the potential to be boosted up to 91 overall.

Akanji could potentially possess the following key attributes:

Pace: 85

Shooting: 51

Passing: 84

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 90

Physicality: 89

Meanwhile, Bobby Clark could showcase these stats:

Pace: 87

Shooting: 88

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 86

Defending: 84

Physicality: 85

However, the leaker has not hinted at any PlayStyles or when the SBCs will be released. Neither of the two players already possesses a special card in Ultimate Team, so it is rather hard to predict a price for these SBCs. With how impressive their stats look, both these players could cost around 300,000 coins each in Ultimate Team.