EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

This week's Marquee Matchups SBC has been released in EA FC 24, bringing four new tasks that can yield some great rewards without much investment. Keeping with previous iterations, this set is also themed around upcoming matches. With the World Cup Qualifiers breaking domestic club play, the latest SBC is based on some of the most exciting international matches in the coming days.

Featuring big fixtures, including a Brazil v Argentina match slated to be held next week, the current Marquee Matchups SBC is purely based on the World Cup Qualifiers. This article is a short overview of the Squad Building Challenge with a list of all requirements and rewards for the benefit of EA FC 24 players.

This week's Marquee Matchups SBC is themed around the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The weekly Marquee Matchups SBC is quite an important part of EA FC 24 and continues the tradition of introducing challenges themed around real-life matchups in the game. Not only does it offer a sense of connection to the various footballing competitions being held all over the world, but the relatively cheap Squad Building Challenge is also known to offer quite a few rewards without a lot of investment. This makes it an ideal SBC to attempt every week.

Without further ado, here are all the requirements and estimated fodder costs and rewards associated with each task in the Marquee Matchups SBC.

Task 1: Romania v Switzerland

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Romania + # of players from Switzerland: Minimum of 1

# of leagues: Minimum of 3

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 1

Player Level: Minimum of Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 14

Pack Reward: Small Gold Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000-7,000 Coins across platforms

Task 2: Paraguay v Colombia

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Paraguay + # of players from Colombia: Minimum of 1

Same nation #: Maximum of 5

Same Club #: Minimum of 2

# of Gold players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Player Level: Minimum of Silver

Squad Total Chemistry points: Minimum of 18

Pack Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 6,000-6,500 Coins across platforms

Task 3: Poland v Czech Republic

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of players from Poland + # of players from the Czech Republic: Minimum of 2

# of Nationalities: Maximum of 5

# of Clubs: Minimum of 3

Same League #: Maximum of 4

Squad Rating: Minimum 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Pack Reward: Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000-6,000 Coins across platforms

Task 4: Brazil v Argentina

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of Brazilian players in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Argentinian players in the squad; Minimum of 1

Same Nation #: Minimum of 4

# of Rare cards: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: 76

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Pack Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Fodder Cost: 5,000-7,000 Coins across platforms

As mentioned before, the Marquee Matchups SBC offers several rewards and, at the time of writing, costs only around 24,000 coins to complete in its entirety. EA FC 24 players looking to maximize rewards should do all of the tasks, as completing the four will yield the group reward, a Rare Electrum Players Pack.

Five packs for the price is quite a good deal in any circumstances, especially if EA FC 24 players are looking to stock up on fodders that are forever needed to attempt high-value SBCs.