EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (October 12): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring a unique twist due to the ongoing international break. These SBCs usually depict some of the most exciting upcoming games from the world of club football, but with the most prominent leagues being put on hold for international games, the SBC has been altered as well.
Marquee Matchups has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17.
While their popularity has suffered over the years due to the availability of more pack-based challenges than ever before, they are still a viable source of tradeable packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
The latest set of Marquee Matchups consists of international matches in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
While football fans around the globe are never fond of international breaks due to the disruption they cause in league football, these breaks are necessary to determine the state of international footballing competitions and global rankings.
The ongoing break features multiple exciting matches, which have been depicted in the latest batch of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.
With England facing off against Italy, France playing the Netherlands, and Brazil clashing against Uruguay, the latest squad-building challenges have capitalized on the hype surrounding these games.
How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?
Similar to previous iterations of this SBC, the set consists of four segments, each with its own pack rewards and stipulations. These are the specific requirements of each segment:
Belgium vs. Sweden
- Players from Belgium or Sweden: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from the same league: Maximum four
- Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Minimum Bronze
- Team chemistry: Minimum 14
Uruguay vs. Brazil
- Players from Uruguay or Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from the same country: Minimum three in your starting eleven
- Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven
- Player Quality: Minimum Silver
- Total chemistry: Minimum 18
Netherlands vs. France
- Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Countries/Regions: Minimum four
- Gold players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Player quality: Minimum silver
- Total chemistry: Minimum 22
England vs. Italy
- England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Italy players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Players from one club: Minimum two
- Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 75
- Total chemistry: Minimum 26
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 coins, with the group reward being a Premium Gold Players pack worth around 25,000 coins in the Ultimate Team Store.
That alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, which is made even better by the packs offered by each individual segment as well.