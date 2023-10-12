EA FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (October 12): How to complete, expected costs, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring a unique twist due to the ongoing international break. These SBCs usually depict some of the most exciting upcoming games from the world of club football, but with the most prominent leagues being put on hold for international games, the SBC has been altered as well.

Marquee Matchups has been a mainstay in the world of Ultimate Team since the inception of SBCs in FIFA 17.

While their popularity has suffered over the years due to the availability of more pack-based challenges than ever before, they are still a viable source of tradeable packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

The latest set of Marquee Matchups consists of international matches in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

While football fans around the globe are never fond of international breaks due to the disruption they cause in league football, these breaks are necessary to determine the state of international footballing competitions and global rankings.

The ongoing break features multiple exciting matches, which have been depicted in the latest batch of Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With England facing off against Italy, France playing the Netherlands, and Brazil clashing against Uruguay, the latest squad-building challenges have capitalized on the hype surrounding these games.

How to complete the latest Marquee Matchups in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to previous iterations of this SBC, the set consists of four segments, each with its own pack rewards and stipulations. These are the specific requirements of each segment:

Belgium vs. Sweden

Players from Belgium or Sweden: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum four

Silver players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum Bronze

Team chemistry: Minimum 14

Uruguay vs. Brazil

Players from Uruguay or Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from the same country: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Player Quality: Minimum Silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 18

Netherlands vs. France

Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

France players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Countries/Regions: Minimum four

Gold players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Player quality: Minimum silver

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

England vs. Italy

England players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Italy players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Players from one club: Minimum two

Rare players: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 26

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 14,000 coins, with the group reward being a Premium Gold Players pack worth around 25,000 coins in the Ultimate Team Store.

That alone makes the SBC a worthwhile proposition, which is made even better by the packs offered by each individual segment as well.