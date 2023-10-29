EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC - Cheapest solutions, how to complete, and more

The Marta Centurions SBC is now available in EA FC 24, and it introduces yet another special item as part of the ongoing promo. EA Sports has released some amazing items you can find from packs, but there's no guarantee of getting them. You can avoid the conundrum and still get a promo item by completing tonight's challenge. All you have to do is finish the tasks according to their given terms and conditions.

The first job is to estimate the possible amount of fodder needed to complete the tasks. The best way to gauge the possible costs is by analyzing the tasks in the Marta Centurions SBC in EA FC 24.

Cheapest EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC solutions and how to complete

The Marta Centurions SBC is quite complex compared to some of the recent player-item challenges. There are four different tasks, each having its own set of conditions.

A new SBC is now available (Image via EA Sports)

Task 1 - Brazil

# of players from Brazil: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - 85-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Marta Centurions SBC is quite expensive and will cost about 210,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce this amount using cards from your Ultimate Team collection. It will allow you to save coins for other purposes. Since the challenge is available for the next 13 days, you can afford to grind different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Doing so will help you to get different packs for more fodder. If lucky, you can even get some exciting promo items.

Is the EA FC 24 Marta Centurions SBC worth it?

Detailed stats of the new card (Image via EA Sports)

By completing the challenge, you'll get an 87-rated CAM item that can operate at RM. The biggest weakness of this card is its 80 Pace, which isn't quite strong if you consider the meta. While the presence of playstyles does nullify the problem, the lack of pace will remain an issue.

Had this SBC cost lower, it would have offered more value. Unfortunately, tonight's challenge is over-expensive, and players should avoid it.