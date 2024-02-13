EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Stars SBC is coming to Ultimate Team if the rumors are to be believed. The information has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, and the new card is expected soon. There have been several such player SBCs released during the Future Stars promo, and players will get one more option on their hands.

So far, no official information is available regarding the EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Stars SBC. That said, certain predictions can be made based on how such challenges typically work in Ultimate Team. If EA Sports continues with the regular pattern, the upcoming SBC could be a beginner friendly option due to its possibly-low completion costs.

When can fans expect to get the EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Stars SBC?

A release date hasn't been stated by EA Sports, but the card could appear as early as later tonight on February 13 at 6 pm UK time when new content drops. The same happened yesterday with the Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC, which is now live in Ultimate Team.

Expand Tweet

Alternatively, tomorrow, February 14, is a possible date, as EA Sports has been releasing new SBCs on Wednesday nights. That said, it's best to wait for the developers to officially add the challenge in Ultimate Team. Other SBCs like Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC and Frank Rijkaard Future Stars Icon are expected to appear soon as well.

A detailed completion guide along with the cheapest solution will be available on Sportskeeda once the SBC goes live in Ultimate Team.

How much will the EA FC 24 Matias Soule Future Stars SBC cost? (expected)

The completion cost of any SBC depends on the tasks and their conditions. Since Matias Soule is a youngster, it's unlikely that the upcoming challenge will be expensive. Players should keep a budget between 50,000-60,000 coins, and it could be priced similar to the Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC.

While fodder prices are at an all time low, players can save on cost using items from their own Ultimate Team collection.