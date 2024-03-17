EA FC 24 Miguel Almiron vs Rodrigo Bentancur Showdown SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has surprised the community by releasing the Miguel Almiron and Rodrigo Bentancur SBCs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team despite the Showdown Series promo ending recently. Both these athletes will represent their respective teams ahead of the ePremier League clash between Newcastle United and Spurs, which is part of the FC 24 Esports circuit.

Showdown SBCs are always exciting, as they capitalize on the hype surrounding real-life football fixtures. However, these Premier League clubs are now involved in an esports fixture, making the Showdown SBC including Almiron and Bentancur even more exciting. The card from the winning team will receive a +2 to his overall rating, with a +1 being given to both in case of a draw.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Miguel Almiron vs Rodrigo Bentancur Showdown SBCs

While the Rodrigo Bentancur Showdown SBC requires two squads to be completed in EA FC 24, the Miguel Almiron card only requires one segment. This is to be expected, as the Uruguayan midfielder is far more appealing due to his well-rounded stats. Such a price difference is similar to the previously released Bastoni vs Lobotka Showdown SBCs.

These are the requirements for the attacker from Newcastle:

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in the squad: 11

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Spurs midfielder:

Task 1: Premier league

Premier League players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Neither of the SBCs require a Team of the Week player, which will be relieving for gamers as these items are always in high demand and expensive due to their rarity.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Miguel Almiron vs Rodrigo Bentancur Showdown SBC

With the Ultimate Birthday promo now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, fodder is easy to come by. However, for those looking to purchase players and submit them into the SBCs, there are plenty of options.

These are some of the cheapest players for the Almiron Showdown SBC in EA FC 24:

N'Golo Kante: 86

Sadio Mane: 86

Joao Cancelo: 86

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Alejandro Grimaldo: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Clara Mateo: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Thiago: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Cost: 38,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the cheapest players to buy for the Bentancur Showdown SBC in EA FC 24:

87-rated squad

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Luis Alberto: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Lucas Hernandez: 84

Sven Botman: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Cost: 100,000 coins