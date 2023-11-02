EA FC 24 Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC - Cheapest solutions, costs, and more

Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC is now available in EA FC 24, providing players the opportunity to add two new cards to their Ultimate Team collection.

The latest challenge comes amidst the ongoing Centurions promo, which has witnessed some amazing cards that are currently available in packs. While you'll need to rely on your luck to draw one of them, that won't be the case with tonight's challenge.

All you need to do is complete both tasks, and the special cards will be unlocked for you.

The main undertaking is to estimate the possible amount of coins that you'll need to spend in order to complete the challenge. This will allow you to decide about attempting the SBC in the first place, and the best way to get an idea is by analyzing the tasks of the Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC tasks

The Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC is relatively simple, and you can choose to complete only one of the two challenges.

Both cards require one task each to be completed, which makes them the perfect option for beginners who are looking for special items at cheaper prices.

Task - Karim Onisiwo

Min. 1 Player from: Austria

Min. 2 Players with a minimum OVR of 84

Min. Team Rating: 83

Task - Phillipp Mwene

Min. 1 Player from: Bundesliga

Min. 2 Players with a minimum OVR of 84

Min. Team Rating: 83

The Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC will cost about 35,000 coins if you complete both tasks and get all the fodder from the market.

If you complete only the Karim Onisiwo challenge, it's going to set you back around 21,500 coins, while the other one is priced at 13,500.

Moreover, you can use cards that are already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Doing so will allow you to reduce the final costs and save your coins for alternate purposes.

You can also find more packs by grinding different EA FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

Is the EA FC 24 Onisiwo and Mwene Dynamic Duos SBC worth it?

If you complete both tasks, it will unlock two 84-rated cards. Onisiwo is positioned as an ST, while Mwene is an RB. Both cards have decent stats, but they're well behind on the current power curve of the game.

It's best to avoid completing the challenge at all costs, even if you have the required fodder. There are far better and cheaper alternatives currently available on the market.