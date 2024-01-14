EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 - Fixtures, results, Pro Live player upgrades, and more

Less than 24 hours are left for the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 to take place, and it will pit five of the best esports athletes against each other. With resumption of the tournaments, the athletes are busy securing their respective positions in the knockouts. Similarly, the community has plenty of self-interest as there are certain FC Pro Live items in Ultimate Team that can also receive upgrades.
The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 is part of one of the biggest tournaments in the pro scene. The action started back in November 2023 with three rounds of qualifiers, and November 27 was when Match Week 1 began.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 fixtures
Match Week 6 will witness 10 exciting matches split across five rounds. It will involve all five names who are present in Group B. Only the top two at the end of the night will proceed to the knockouts.
- Happy vs Young
- Bonanno vs FacuCowen
- FacuCowen vs Happy
- Young vs PHzin
- Happy vs Bonanno
- PHzin vs FacuCowen
- FacuCowen vs Young
- Bonanno vs PHzin
- PHzin vs Happy
- Young vs Bonanno
Here are the standings of the group after the two round of matches.
- PHzin 17 points
- Young 14 points (more goals scored)
- FacuCowen 14 points
- Happy 11 points
- Bonanno 0 point
When will the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 matches take place?
All the matches will happen on Monday, January 15, 2024. The first round of matches will start at 6 pm UK time/10 am PST/1 pm EST.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 results
Match 1: Happy 1-6 Young
Match 2: Bonanno 3-4 FacuCowen
Match 3: FacuCowen 2-2 Happy
Match 4: Young 6-6 PHzin
Match 5: Happy 6-5 Bonanno
Match 6: PHzin 0-4 FacuCowen
Match 7: FacuCowen 3-2 Young
Match 8: Bonanno 5-6 PHzin
Match 9: PHzin 7-6 Happy
Match 10: Young 6-3 Bonanno
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 player upgrades
There are five Pro Live cards that will be eligible for upgrades. Each of the five items are being represented by an esports athlete participating in this tournament.
- Branco Van Den Boomen - PHzin - 3 inform upgrades, one new playstyle, one alternate position, one playstyle+
- Florient Thauvin - Happy - 2 inform upgrade, 1 playsytle, 1 alternate position
- Willian - Young - 3 inform upgrade, 1 playstyle, 1 alternate position, 1 playsytle+
- Manuel Locatelli - FacuCowen - 2 inform upgrades, 1 alternate position, 1 playstyle
- Yann Karamoh - Bonanno - No upgrades
Based on the results on Monday, the cards will be eligible for more upgrades.