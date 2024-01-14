EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 - Fixtures, results, Pro Live player upgrades, and more

Less than 24 hours are left for the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 to take place, and it will pit five of the best esports athletes against each other. With resumption of the tournaments, the athletes are busy securing their respective positions in the knockouts. Similarly, the community has plenty of self-interest as there are certain FC Pro Live items in Ultimate Team that can also receive upgrades.

The EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 is part of one of the biggest tournaments in the pro scene. The action started back in November 2023 with three rounds of qualifiers, and November 27 was when Match Week 1 began.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 fixtures

Match Week 6 will witness 10 exciting matches split across five rounds. It will involve all five names who are present in Group B. Only the top two at the end of the night will proceed to the knockouts.

Happy vs Young

Bonanno vs FacuCowen

FacuCowen vs Happy

Young vs PHzin

Happy vs Bonanno

PHzin vs FacuCowen

FacuCowen vs Young

Bonanno vs PHzin

PHzin vs Happy

Young vs Bonanno

Here are the standings of the group after the two round of matches.

PHzin 17 points

Young 14 points (more goals scored)

FacuCowen 14 points

Happy 11 points

Bonanno 0 point

When will the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 matches take place?

All the matches will happen on Monday, January 15, 2024. The first round of matches will start at 6 pm UK time/10 am PST/1 pm EST.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 results

Match 1: Happy 1-6 Young

Match 2: Bonanno 3-4 FacuCowen

Match 3: FacuCowen 2-2 Happy

Match 4: Young 6-6 PHzin

Match 5: Happy 6-5 Bonanno

Match 6: PHzin 0-4 FacuCowen

Match 7: FacuCowen 3-2 Young

Match 8: Bonanno 5-6 PHzin

Match 9: PHzin 7-6 Happy

Match 10: Young 6-3 Bonanno

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 6 player upgrades

Expand Tweet

There are five Pro Live cards that will be eligible for upgrades. Each of the five items are being represented by an esports athlete participating in this tournament.

Branco Van Den Boomen - PHzin - 3 inform upgrades, one new playstyle, one alternate position, one playstyle+

Florient Thauvin - Happy - 2 inform upgrade, 1 playsytle, 1 alternate position

Willian - Young - 3 inform upgrade, 1 playstyle, 1 alternate position, 1 playsytle+

Manuel Locatelli - FacuCowen - 2 inform upgrades, 1 alternate position, 1 playstyle

Yann Karamoh - Bonanno - No upgrades

Based on the results on Monday, the cards will be eligible for more upgrades.