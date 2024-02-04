EA FC 24 RTTF promo tier list: All players ranked

The EA FC 24 RTTF promo players have certainly grabbed headlines in the community since their introduction earlier in Ultimate Team on February 2. The new cards include footballers from four different tournaments, adding in the women's UCL as well. What makes the cards really interesting is their upgrade potential.

Based on how they do in the real-life tournaments, all EA FC 24 RTTF players will receive upgrades. The buffs will be initially focussed towards increasing their overall and stats, but they also include new playsytle+, 5* Weak Foot, and 5* Skills. That said, some cards have better chances of receiving an upgrade in the upcoming weeks due to the teams they play for and their opponents.

All EA FC 24 RTTF players ranked

In the following tier list, two important factors have been considered:

The existing card itself.

The chances of upgrades in the coming week.

Tier S

Toni Kroos

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gabriel Jesus

Joshua Kimmich

Rafael Leao

This tier includes the top cards who not only have excellent stats to begin with, but all of them have the chances of going deep into the tournament. These factors make them some of the best picks from the full list of EA FC 24 RTTF players.

Tier A

Perdri

Jose Maria Gimenez

Franck Zambo-Anguissa

Niklas Sule

Ansu Fati

Darwin Nunez

Lindsey Horan

While these items have decent stats and playstyles, they're unlikely to get many upgrades over the course of future. Pedri is the outlier in this, but his item has just 74 Shooting; this doesn't fit well with the current meta as far as midfielders are concerned.

Tier B

David Neres

Xavi Simmons

Romelu Lukaku

Nathan Tella

Leon Bailey

While these cards have decent stats and interesting playstyles in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, they will need several levels of upgrades to match the best items in the current meta. Some names from these players could eventually become amazing bargains in the future if few results go along their way.

Tier C

Mikel Merino

Emerson

Nico Gonzalez

De Almeida

Olivier Boscagli

Kevin Diks

Galeno

There's not much hope for these players as far as progressing deep into their tournaments are concerned. Their starting stats aren't good enough, which makes the situation even worse. That said, the cards of Galeno, Kevin Diks, and Olivier Boscagli are all available for free from different objectives.

All the upgrades for the cards will be completed in ensuing Fridays if they are eligible for one. All knockout fixtures as of writing will be considered for the potential upgrades in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.