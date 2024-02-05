EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC - Expected release date, possible costs, and more

The EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC could be available very soon in Ultimate Team if the recent rumor from leaker FUT Sheriff is to be believed. The Uruguayan player is the latest card to be leaked that's associated with this game's ongoing promo, which includes four different European club competitions.

Not much is known about the EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC as of this writing. However, EA Sports has indicated through a post on February 5 that a new RTTF SBC from the Europa League would arrive. It appears that this could be the leaked challenge involving the Sporting Lisbon captain. While the official release date for it isn't available as of writing, certain predictions can be made based on past trends.

When will the EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC release?

The new SBC could appear as early as later tonight, February 6, when the daily content is refreshed at 6 pm UK time. That said, it might be launched tomorrow, February 7.

Last Wednesday, January 31, the community received the William Saliba TOTY Honorable Mentions SBC, which is still live in Ultimate Team. That makes February 7 a plausible date for the launch of this challenge.

That said, EA Sports can always change the release schedule of new content before it's dropped in Ultimate Team. So, readers should set their expectations accordingly.

How much will the EA FC 24 Sebastian Coates RTTF SBC cost?

The completion cost of any SBC in EA FC 24's Ultimate Team ultimately depends on its number of tasks and their conditions. The upcoming challenge is unlikely to be extremely expensive. If Coates was a bigger name in the world of football, it would make sense for gamers to expect a steeper completion cost. Because of this, players should keep a budget between 60,000 and 80,000 coins for this SBC.

That said, all RTTF footballers have the potential to get multiple upgrades in the near future. All these improvements will depend on real-life results, however, and Sporting Lisbon could spring a few surprises in the Europa League as well. Hence, the upcoming center-back item could eventually turn out to be a low-priced bargain.