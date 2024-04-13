EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier vs Leandro Trossard SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

The latest set of EA FC 24 Showdown SBCs based around the UEFA Champions League are now live in Ultimate Team, with Eric Dier and Leandro Trossard representing Bayern Munich and Arsenal respectively. The two clubs recently faced off in the first leg of the quarter-finals, with the match ending in a draw.

The second leg of the UCL fixture between Bayern Munich and Arsenal will take place soon, and will also decide the fate of the EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier vs Leandro Trossard SBCs in Ultimate Team. The card from the winning team will receive a +2 to their overall rating, boosting their performance greatly on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier vs Leandro Trossard SBCs

Trossard has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sergi Roberto vs Nordi Mukiele SBCs, the EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier vs Leandro Trossard SBCs also require two squads each to be completed. These are the specific stipulations required to unlock the English defender from Bayern Munich:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Belgian attacker from Arsenal FC:

Task 1: Premier League

Premier League players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The former requires one more Team of the Week player than the latter, making his SBC slightly more expensive.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier vs Leandro Trossard SBCs

Dier has some impressive stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy before the Team of the Season event arrives to complete the EA FC 24 Showdown Eric Dier SBC:

England

Edon Zhegrova: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Cristiana Girelli: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 60,000 coins

Bundesliga

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 91,000 coins

Meanwhile, these are the requirements for the Leandro Trossard SBC:

Premier League

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Beth Mead: 87

Cristiana Girelli: 86

Milan Skriniar: 84

Chris Smalling: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Adrien Rabiot: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 47,000 coins

Top Form

Jan Oblak: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Victor Osimhem: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Florian Wirtz: 85

Kieran Trippier: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Cost: 91,000 coins