EA FC 24 Squad Foundations Nadjma Ali Nadjim SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

The latest Squad Foundations player SBC is live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Nadjma Ali Nadjim representing the D1 Arkema. This is one of the most popular female leagues when it comes to squad building, primarily due to the abundance of excellent players. French players are always popular in Ultimate Team due to the chemistry links they offer. The developer makes sure to include plenty of special players from France in every promo.

The latest Squad Foundations SBC is no exception. With D1 Arkema being home to some of the most talented female footballers, Nadjma Ali Nadjim has now joined an elite set of players in EA FC 24.

Squad Foundations Nadja Ali Nadjim is now available via SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Squad Foundations players are a returning aspect of Ultimate Team in EA FC 24. What makes them most viable and useful is their accessibility and overpowered stats. Not only do these SBC and objective players provide fans with cheap options for their Ultimate Team squads, but they also bring attention to some of the most underrated leagues in the world.

Similar to previous releases of Squad Foundations players, this SBC is accompanied by a set of objective players to allow gamers to accommodate them into their squads with adequate chemistry.

How to complete the Squad Foundations Nadjma Ali Nadjim SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to most other Squad Foundations players, this SBC also requires a single squad to be unlocked. The following requirements must be met to complete this challenge:

Players with a minimum OVR of 85: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Number of players in the squad: 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 20,000 coins, primarily due to the current price of 85-rated fodder players in the transfer market. These players are inflated in price due to the availability of several upgrade SBCs, but gamers can utilize their untradeable assets to bring down these expenses.

Is it worth completing the Squad Foundations Nadjma Ali Nadjim SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The French striker has received a massive boost and is now 85-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 87

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 84

Defending: 57

Physicality: 83

She also possesses the Power Shot, Acrobatic and Rapid PlayStyles, making her a noteworthy striker in the current meta of the game. However, the combination of three-star skill moves and a three-star weak foot could be detrimental to how she performs on the virtual pitch. Regardless, at a price of only 20,000 coins, the SBC is reasonably priced.