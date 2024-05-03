EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released a brand new premium player SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC arriving towards the conclusion of Premier League and BWSL Team of the Season. The Manchester City defender has received an excellent special version to celebrate her legacy in the sport.

The EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC card can play as a center-back or central defensive midfielder, making her a versatile player. Not only has she received a massive stat boost that rivals some of the TOTS items released recently, she also has three PlayStyle+ traits including Long Ball, Intercept, and Aerial.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC

Unlike most other player SBCs released during Premier League TOTS, including the likes of Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard, the EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC requires only two segments to be completed. This makes the challenge a lot more affordable and accessible to the masses, which could boost the popularity of this special card.

The card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are the requirements to unlock the 91-rated item:

Task 1: Manchester City

Players from Manchester City: Minimum one

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: England

Players from England: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The SBC accepts both TOTW and TOTS players, which is helpful for fans as TOTS items are far easier to obtain in the current state of the transfer market due to the rarity of Team of the Week cards.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Premier League TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Stephanie Houghton End of an Era SBC before the Bundesliga TOTS promo begins:

Task 1: Manchester City

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Beth Mead: 87

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Stanislav Lobotka: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Pernille Harder: 84

Thiago: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Jeremias Ledesma: 82

Cost: 30,000 coins

Task 2: England

Cucho Hernandez: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Lucy Bronze: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Fabinho: 84

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Hannah Blundell: 83

Kelley O'Hara: 83

Cost: 42,000 coins

Check out some of our other EA FC 24 articles: