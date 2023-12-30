EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution comes as part of the Winter Wildcards promo and is a paid option for gamers to improve one of their existing players. You'll have to choose wisely with which item you want to upgrade since the boosts are quite significant.

This is one of many evolutions that have been introduced as part of the ongoing promo. Whichever item you pick to improve will be permanently locked in this evolution, meaning your decision is irreversible. The EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution will require you to spend 75,000 coins or 350 FC Points. And you can choose to boost two cards at most.

All EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution requirements

This evolution is locked to all cards that can operate as a striker. Any item that has ST as a secondary position can also be used in this inclusion to get some decent upgrades. Here are the requirements:

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: ST

Shooting: Max. 90

Dribbling: Max. 82

Physicality: Max. 85

Playstyles: Max. 7

All EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution upgrades

Players will have to complete three levels if they want to get all the upgrades in this evolution. Each level has a unique set of challenges that will have to be accomplished. Here are all the upgrades as well as the tasks that will have to be completed to get them:

Level 1

WF: +1 ★

PlayStyle: Press Proven

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +5

Physicality: +1

Dribbling: +4

Level 2

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Overall: +1

Balance: +6

Reactions: +3

Positioning: +6

Ball Control: +10

Level 3

PlayStyle: First Touch

Overall: +1

Rarity: Winter Wildcards Evo

Strength: +2

Composure: +6

Vision: +7

Short Passing: +8

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist five goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score six goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score and Assist using your active EVO player in three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Best EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution players

You can opt for two paths with this evolution. You can combine it with earlier additions like Growth Spurt 1 or 2, which allows you to hugely improve hidden gems. Alternatively, here are some great non-combo options for you to consider:

Ciro Immobile

Ollie Watkins TOTW

Dani Rodriguez TOTW

Mislav Orsic Squad Foundations

Alvaro Morata Euro

Lynn Williams

Ayase Ueda TOTW

Lois Openda

Darwin Nunez

Ultimately, the EA FC 24 Stop Right There Evolution is best used in combination with the Growth Spurt one and yields the best returns.