EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution guide: Best players to use, all requirements, upgrades, and more

The EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution is now available in Ultimate Team, and it is the first evolution launched under the ongoing RTTF promo. Moreover, this is the first release of its type to be made applicable only to Hero cards. It offers an excellent chance for players to get one of their existing base Heroes upgraded. That said, the card you want to improve will need to meet this inclusion's different requirements before it can be enhanced.

The EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution is not a free option, as you'll have to spend 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points to get the upgrades. It's also important that you make the perfect choice regarding which item to improve. This is because any decision you make when it comes to this content will be irreversible.

Your first job is to properly understand the requirements that determine which cards are eligible to be upgraded.

All EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution requirements

Rarity: UT Heroes

Positions: ST

Pace: Max. 88

Dribbling: Max. 90

Physicality: Max. 88

Playstyles: Max. 8

Playstyles+: Max. 1

All EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution upgrades

This release comes with three levels of upgrades, so getting all the boosts will certainly take plenty of time for the players.

Level 1 upgrades

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +1

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: +2

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +1

Level 3 upgrades

PlayStyle+: First Touch

Rarity: Evolutions III

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play four Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win five Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Play three Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Score three volleys goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Best players to use in EA FC 24 Super Powers Evolution

The overall pool of available Heroes for this evolution comprises 15 names, but some among them will be better picks. These items are better choices to improve than others:

Jean Pierre Papin

Gianluca Vialli

Enzo Fransescoli

Diego Forlan

Robbie Keane

Diego Milito

Incidentally, some of these Heroes will get two playstyles+ once they obtain all levels of upgrades.

