EA FC 24 Swoosh Classics objective: How to complete, all reward tiers, and more

EA Sports has released a new objective called Swoosh Classics in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, giving players access to loan versions of some of the best Icons in the game. By completing this, fans can not only get their hands on 11-game loan versions of players like Ronaldinho and Thierry Henry, but they can also earn some valuable seasonal XP to work towards better rewards in the season pass.

EA FC 24 is now out on Early Access for EA Play subscribers and those who have purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game. This initial phase of the game is extremely crucial for gamers looking for a headstart in building the best possible squad, and objectives like Swoosh Classics will help them in their journey.

The Swoosh Classics objective offers loan versions of Icons in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Icons have been completely overhauled in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team and now have just one base version instead of the initial three versions from previous years. This makes them even more rare and desirable, especially with how overpowered they are in-game. While elite-tier Icons are often out of reach of many gamers, the latest Swoosh Classics objective allows them to try loan versions of these legendary athletes.

By simply completing the various tiers of this objective, players can obtain some very impressive rewards, including the likes of Ronaldinho, Scholes, Henry, and Roberto Carlos.

How to complete the Swoosh Classics objective in EA FC 24

The objective set is available in the Live section alongside EVO lounge and Nike Mad Ready. It contains four segments, each with their own stipulations and rewards:

Win 1 : Win one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a loan Paul Scholes.

: Win one match in any Ultimate Team game mode with at least one Nike Mad Ready player in your starting eleven to earn a loan Paul Scholes. Win 3 : Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with an English player in your starting eleven to earn 500 XP and a Premium Gold Pack.

: Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with an English player in your starting eleven to earn 500 XP and a Premium Gold Pack. Score 10: Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode with a French player in your starting eleven to earn a loan Thierry Henry.

Score 10 goals in any Ultimate Team game mode with a French player in your starting eleven to earn a loan Thierry Henry. Win 6: Win six matches in any Ultimate Team game mode with a Brazilian player in your starting eleven to earn a loan Roberto Carlos.

By completing all of these segments, gamers will be rewarded with an 11-game loan version of the legendary Brazilian phenom Ronaldinho. This is an exceptional addition to the game, as most players are still struggling to build a good squad, and these loans will help them climb the ranks of various EA FC 24 game modes to earn better rewards.