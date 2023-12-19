The latest player SBC of the Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) promo is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Vincenzo Grifo receiving a special version. The Italian winger has been an important part of the SC Freiburg squad for the last few seasons, and his contributions have helped them in this year's iteration of the UEFA Europea League as well.

The TOTGS promo has been off to a great start in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only is there a spectacular lineup of special players up for grabs in packs, but there have also been many overpowered players released through SBCs and objectives. Vincenzo Grifo is the latest inclusion, with the Bundesliga winger offering a decent squad-building option for gamers on a limited budget.

UEFA TOTGS Vincenzo Grifo is now available via an SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

SC Freiburg has performed well this season in the UEFA Europea League, finishing second in their group after beating all teams involved, barring table-leaders West Ham. The German side is led by their talismanic Italian playmaker, Vincenzo Grifo, who has now received a special TOTGS SBC version in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate his performances.

This is the third such SBC to be released during the course of the promo, following in the footsteps of TOTGS Harry Kane and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. However, he is by far the cheapest TOTGS player SBC added to the game.

How to unlock TOTGS Grifo in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The SBC to unlock this special card contains a single squad with a specific set of stipulations. These are the restrictions mentioned in the requirements:

Players from the Bundesliga: Minimum one in your starting 11

Players with a minimum OVR of 87: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 25,000 coins, which is driven primarily by the price of 87-rated players in the current state of the transfer market. However, gamers can bring this cost down by crafting various Upgrade SBCs to try to obtain the necessary fodder as untradeables.

Is it worth completing the TOTGS Grifo SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The Italian winger has received an 86-rated special version and can play as a left-midfielder, left-winger, central attacking midfielder, and centre-forward. He also possesses the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, as well as the Deadball, technical, flair, and trivela PlayStyles. He showcases the following key stats:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 84

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 52

Physicality: 74

Despite not being elite-tier in the current meta of EA FC 24, he has the stats to be a usable winger for gamers using a low-budget Bundesliga squad.