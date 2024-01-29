EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC (January 29): All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest set of EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC in Ultimate Team for gamers to grind, providing them access to even more packs for the ongoing promo. While this is a variation of the standard UEFA SBCs, it focuses on the female side of the sport and some of the most anticipated upcoming matches in the UWCL.

Similar to regular Marquee Matchups and UEFA Marquee Matchups, the EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC also features multiple segments, each representing a specific fixture in the world of club football. The requirements of the SBC are fashioned to reflect the matchup in question, with each segment offering a pack reward in addition to the overall group reward.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC

The latest batch of EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups resembles previous sets, as it also consists of two individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

Task 1: Benfica vs Barcelona

Number of players from Portugal + Number of players from Spain: Minimum two

Leagues: Maximum five

Clubs: Minimum four

Players from the same nation: Minimum three

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

Task 2: Bayern vs PSG

Number of players from Bayern Munich: Minimum one

Number of players from Paris SG: Minimum one

Nationalities: Minimum five

Rare players: Minimum four

Team overall rating: Minimum 77

Team chemistry: Minimum 26

With such low thresholds of the rating requirements, it comes as no surprise that the SBC is rather cheap to complete. The first segment of the SBC offers a tradeable Small Prime Gold players pack, while the latter offers a Jumbo Premium Gold pack upon completion.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Women's Marquee Matchups SBC

These are some of the cheapest options you can go for:

Task 1: Benfica vs Barcelona

Tom Bradshaw: 72

Gue Sung Cho: 72

Florian Kainz: 78

Jae Sung Lee: 78

Lewis Travis: 72

Leonardo Lelo: 72

Ricardo Pereira: 79

Jayden Bogle: 73

Shaun Hutchinson: 71

Sepp van den Berg: 72

Daniel Bachmann: 72

Costs: 2,800 coins.

Task 2: Bayern vs PSG

Raul Loaiza: 73

Zoe Stievenart: 73

Jayden Bogle: 73

Christy Gavory: 73

Lisanne Grawe: 72

Barbara Dunst: 79

Janina Hechler: 73

Sophia Kleinherne: 80

Amelie Thole: 73

Elisa De Almeida: 81

Maria-Luisa Grohs: 79

Costs: 3,700 coins.

Is it worth completing the EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC?

The group reward for completing the EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC is a Premium Gold Players pack, which has a value of around 25,000 coins. This is much higher than the 6,500 coins it costs to complete the set from scratch, making it worth completing, especially with so many TOTY cards up for grabs.