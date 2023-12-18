EA FC 24 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and cheap solution

A brand new UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC is live in EA FC 24, bringing a set of two tasks themed around the upcoming matchups slated for matchday four of the Women's Champions League this week. With many big fixtures to choose from, EA has selected the ones between Barcelona-Rosengard and Ajax-Bayern Munich for the latest Squad Building Challenge.

With the recent release of UCL and UCLW Heroes and the Team of the Group Stage, UEFA-themed content has been dominating the Ultimate Team. The UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC is an integral part of the weekly content in addition to the traditional MM challenge.

This article is a short guide to completing the Squad Building Challenge and provides EA FC 24 players with relevant information, such as estimated fodder costs, pack rewards, and sample solutions to make the most of the SBC.

UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC will be live in EA FC 24 for six more days

With the inclusion of women in EA FC 24, EA Sports has broadened the scope of the Ultimate Team game mode. The UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC has taken its place as one of the few recurring challenges that can be relied upon for fresh content.

Without further ado, here are the requirements for each Squad Building Challenge task with the fodder estimation listed below.

FC Barcelona v FC Rosengard

# of players in the squad: Minimum of 11

# of Spanish players in the squad + # of Swedish players in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of clubs featured in the squad: Minimum of 6

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 2

Squad Rating: Minimum of 75

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 22

Estimated cost of fodder: 4,000 to 5,000 Coins across all platforms

Pack reward: x1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

AFC Ajax v Bayern Munich

# of Ajax players in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Bayern Munich players in the squad: Minimum of 1

# of Nations represented in the squad: Maximum of 4

# of Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 3

Squad Rating: Minimum of 77

Total Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Estimated cost of fodder: 5,500 to 6,500 Coins across platforms

Pack reward: x1 Rare Mixed Players Pack

Sample solution

Here's a sample squad that satisfies all of the requirements for Task 1: FC Barcelona vs FC Rosengard costing around 4,200 coins.

Goalkeeper: Roebuck

Defense: Bergsvand, Ruth Alvarez, Holgate, Percival

Midfield: Forte, Johnson, Spence, Naz, Kennedy

Striker: Godden

For Task 2: Ajax v Bayern Munich of the UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC, EA FC 24 players can emulate this sample solution that costs around 5,700 coins.

Goalkeeper: Cristian Álvarez

Defense: Yuri Berchiche, Izquierdoz, Diego Llorente, Cecilía Rán Rúnarsdóttir

Midfield: Roque Mesa, José Raúl Gutiérrez Parejo, Santi Cazorla

Forward: Rubén García, Nikita Tromp, Borja Quintás

While the sample solutions listed above may not have the same cost due to the fluctuating nature of the in-game transfer market, they should help beginners looking for cheap squads that they can try and recreate to avoid hassle.

Completing both tasks within a week is recommended as it will allow EA FC 24 players to redeem the group reward — x1 Premium Gold Players Pack. Thus maximizing their gains from the UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC.