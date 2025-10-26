EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team, offering gamers their best chance at obtaining a high-rated Hero item for their squads on the virtual pitch. This is the best Hero upgrade pack to be released in the game so far, and it contains some of the best legends available in Ultimate Team.

The previously released Max 86 and Max 87 Base Hero Upgrade SBCs were incredibly popular amongst fans due to their affordable nature and the potential for high-tier rewards. The latest EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC has increased the available player pool even further, with 88-rated Hero items now also being up for grabs.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Fridolina Rolfo Ultimate Scream SBC, the EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC also requires two squads to be completed. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Alexandra Popp: 85

Foord: 85

Girelli: 85

Granit Xhaka: 85

Giugliano: 85

Svenja Huth: 85

Vivianne Miedema: 85

Kim Little: 85

Caroline Weir: 85

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Manuel Locatelli: 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Any Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Ada Hegerberg: 87

Millie Bright: 87

Ruben Neves: 84

Maanum: 84

Isco: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Bia Zaneratto (TOTW): 84

Pedro Goncalves: 83

Gimenez: 83

EA FC 26 Max 88 Base Hero Upgrade SBC: Review

The pack is now available (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 110,000 coins. This is an amazing price for a pack of this caliber, as it is similar to the previous two Hero upgrade packs which had worse rewards. By including 88-rated Heroes, this pack could provide some elite-tier items, such as:

Eden Hazard: 88

Antonio Di Natale: 88

Diego Forlan: 88

Paulo Futre: 88

Wesley Sneijder: 88

Jay-Jay Okocha: 88

Vincent Kompany: 88

Ricardo Carvalho: 88

Carlos Tevez: 88

Enzo Francescoli: 88

Claudio Marchisio: 87

Jaap Stam: 87

Marek Hamsik: 87

Yaya Toure: 87

Ramires: 86

Blaise Matuidi: 86

All these players are elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system, while also being worth much more in the transfer market than the cost of the SBC.

