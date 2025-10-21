EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between boosted versions of Santiago Gimenez and Can Uzun. Both these players have had exceptional starts to the latest campaign, earning a spot in the ongoing promo and receiving an upgrade that justifies their recent performances.
The Ratings Reload promo has provided fans with multiple such Player Pick SBCs, with choices being available between Dean Huijsen and Ricardo Calafiori, Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko, and others. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC includes 85-rated versions of two amazing youngsters.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC
Similar to the recently releaded Matchday Hero Pick SBC, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC also requires multiple segments to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:
Task 1: Serie A
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Dali: 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 2: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solutions:
- Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83
- Artem Dovbyk: 83
- Athenea: 83
- van de Donk: 83
- Ilkay Gundogan: 83
- Kamara: 83
- Bowen: 83
- Dejan Kulusevski: 83
- Cerci: 83
- Hendrich: 82
- Eriksson: 82
Task 3: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solutions:
- Romelu Lukaku: 84
- Alexander Sorloth: 84
- Greggi: 84
- Nusken: 84
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84
- Alex Greenwood: 84
- Damaris Egurrola: 84
- Fox: 84
- Hampton: 84
- van de Donk: 83
- Julian Brandt: 83
The requirement of a Team of the Week player in the second squad will make the SBC slightly more expensive than the low rating requirements would initially suggest. However, the SBC is still pretty easy to complete.
EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 40,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for either of the two available players in this player pick, as they both have the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in their respective roles under the FC IQ system. While Gimenez has high shooting and the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, Uzun can play in multiple positions, while also having the Finesse Shot, Technical and Gamechanger PlayStyles.
