EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to choose between boosted versions of Santiago Gimenez and Can Uzun. Both these players have had exceptional starts to the latest campaign, earning a spot in the ongoing promo and receiving an upgrade that justifies their recent performances.

Ad

The Ratings Reload promo has provided fans with multiple such Player Pick SBCs, with choices being available between Dean Huijsen and Ricardo Calafiori, Antoine Semenyo and Johan Bakayoko, and others. The EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC includes 85-rated versions of two amazing youngsters.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently releaded Matchday Hero Pick SBC, the EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC also requires multiple segments to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each squad:

Ad

Trending

Task 1: Serie A

Serie A players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Dali: 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Solutions:

Esmee Brugts (TOTW): 83

Artem Dovbyk: 83

Athenea: 83

van de Donk: 83

Ilkay Gundogan: 83

Kamara: 83

Bowen: 83

Dejan Kulusevski: 83

Cerci: 83

Hendrich: 82

Eriksson: 82

Task 3: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Romelu Lukaku: 84

Alexander Sorloth: 84

Greggi: 84

Nusken: 84

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 84

Alex Greenwood: 84

Damaris Egurrola: 84

Fox: 84

Hampton: 84

van de Donk: 83

Julian Brandt: 83

Ad

The requirement of a Team of the Week player in the second squad will make the SBC slightly more expensive than the low rating requirements would initially suggest. However, the SBC is still pretty easy to complete.

EA FC 26 Ratings Reload Duo Pick 4 SBC: Review

The available players (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 40,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for either of the two available players in this player pick, as they both have the stats and PlayStyles required to excel in their respective roles under the FC IQ system. While Gimenez has high shooting and the Low Driven Shot PlayStyle, Uzun can play in multiple positions, while also having the Finesse Shot, Technical and Gamechanger PlayStyles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.