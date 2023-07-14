EA Sports FC 24 player celebrations: All the individual celebrations teased in official trailer

The first major reveal of EA Sports FC 24 was exciting, as fans finally saw the new features that await them in the game. From HyperMotion V to new projects, EA Sports seems bullish about the franchise's future. A new trailer was also recently released that briefly showcased some of the elements set to be included in the title.

This trailer mostly featured animation, although it did contain brief gameplay footage. While more footage would have been appreciated, the trailer contained some unique player moments and exciting goal celebrations. Kylian Mbappe and his signature celebration weren't showcased, but both former and current superstars took his place.

Which footballers celebrate after scoring goals in the EA Sports FC 24 trailer?

Before going into the details, most of the celebrations showcased in the EA Sports FC 24 trailer aren't signature variants. Simply put, these celebrations will likely be executable with any player in the game.

Although the trailer begins with Erling Haaland's goal, his celebration isn't the first to be showcased. That honor goes to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko.

This is followed by a scene from the women's football section, where Sam Kerr cartwheels after scoring a sublime goal. The next celebration is performed by Diogo Jota, who scores a headed goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

With women's football gaining strength in EA Sports FC 24, Mia Hamm is also seen replacing Luis Figo and performing a celebration.

As mentioned earlier, the trailer begins with Erling Haaland's goal, but it also ends with him celebrating. The final celebrations were showcased via a montage of several footballers like Son Heung-Min, Federico Chiesa, Virgil van Dijk, and more.

It is worth noting that this trailer will not satisfy those looking to check out the title's gameplay.

EA Sports FC 24 will feature the brand-new HyperMotion V animations. Based on what was shown, HyperMotion V, combined with Opta and Play Styles, will use captured animations from more than 180 real-life football matches. In fact, one of the animations includes Erling Haaland recreating one of the goals he scored in the UEFA Champions League.

The upcoming football simulator is now available on all major platforms. The Nintendo Switch version has also been upgraded to a new game engine containing more features.

So far, a confirmed list of all celebrations isn't available, so fans must be patient. It's highly likely that some popular players will retain their signature celebrations within the game.

