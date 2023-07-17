EA Sports FC 24 Stadium list: All expected new and returning Stadiums

EA Sports FC 24 is gearing up to be one of the biggest sports game launches in 2023, with the developers promising around 115 authentic stadiums that players will be able to try out. After cutting ties with FIFA, the new IP is one of the most-anticipated launches for the year, with a lot of expectations around just how well it will play out compared to FIFA 24.

EA Sports FC will be bringing in a whole array of new features during its debut, and players will be able to enjoy an extensive list of gameplay modes, Leagues, and stadiums once the game officially drops.

There has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst fans as to the stadiums that they will be able to try out. While EA is yet to provide the community with any sort of official information on it apart from a number, today’s list will go over some of the expected new and returning stadiums that players might get to see in EA Sports FC.

How many stadiums are there in EA Sports FC 24?

EA has confirmed in their blog that players will get to enjoy 115 licensed EA FC 24 stadiums, which will include new and old locations from previous FIFA entries.

However, this does not include the unlicensed stadiums, and if players start considering the ones like the FUT Arena for Ultimate Team or some of the VOLTA arenas, then the figure will stand somewhere over 150.

That’s a massive number of stadiums that will be included in EA Sports FC, compared to the 105 which was present in FIFA 23.

EA Sports FC 24 stadium list

Here is a list of all the stadiums that are expected to be present in EA Sports FC 24 on launch:

1) EA Sports FC 24 New confirmed stadium

Kenilworth Road – Luton Town

Introduced after the team was promoted to the Premiere League for the 2023/24 season.

2) EA Sports FC 24 Premier League stadiums

Anfield

Bramall Lane

Craven Cottage

Emirates Stadium

Etihad Stadium

Goodison Park

Gtech Community Stadium

London Stadium

Molineux Stadium

Old Trafford

Selhurst Park

St. James’ Park

Stamford Bridge

The Amex Stadium

The City Ground

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Turf Moor

Villa Park

Vitality Stadium

3) EA Sports FC 24 English Football League stadiums

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road

Elland Road

Fratton Park

King Power Stadium

Kirklees Stadium

Loftus Road

MKM Stadium

Riverside Stadium

St. Mary’s Stadium

Stadium of Light

Stoke City FC Stadium

Swansea.com Stadium

The Hawthorns

Vicarage Road

4) EA Sports FC 24 La Liga and La Liga 2 stadiums:

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez

Cívitas Metropolitano

El Alcoraz

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos

Estadio Benito Villamarín

Estadio Ciutat de València

Estadio El Sadar

Estadio José Zorrilla

Estadio La Rosaleda

Estadio Mestalla

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Estadio San Mamés

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu

Estadio de Gran Canaria

Estadio de Mendizorroza

Estadio de Montilivi

Estadio de Vallecas

Estadio de la Cerámica

Municipal de Butarque

Municipal de Ipurua

Nuevo Mirandilla

RCDE Stadium

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán

Reale Arena

Visit Mallorca Estadi

5) EA SPorts FC 24 Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga stadiums:

Allianz Arena

BORUSSIA-PARK

BayArena

Deutsche Bank Park

Düsseldorf-Arena

Europa-Park Stadion

Heinz von Heiden-Arena

Home Deluxe Arena

MEWA ARENA

Max-Morlock-Stadion

Mercedes-Benz Arena

Olympiastadion

PreZero Arena

Red Bull Arena

RheinEnergieStadion

SchücoArena

Signal Iduna Park

Stadion An der Alten Försterei

VELTINS-Arena

Volksparkstadion

Volkswagen Arena

WWK Arena

Wohninvest Weserstadion

6) Other EA Sports FC 24 stadiums:

BC Place

Banc of California Stadium

Dignity Health Sports Park

Estadio Libertadores de América

Estadio Presidente Perón

Groupama Stadium/Parc Olympique Lyonnais

Johan Cruyff Arena

King Abdullah Sports City

King Fahd International Stadium

La Bombonera

Lumen Field

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Orange Vélodrome

Parc des Princes

Philips Stadion

Providence Park

Red Bull Arena

7) EA Sports FC 24 Generic stadiums:

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena d’Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Estadio de las Artes

Euro Park

FIFAe Stadium

FUT Stadium (only in FUT)

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion

8) EA Sports FC 24 Volta stadiums:

Amsterdam Underpass

Art Festival

Barcelona Plaza

Beach Party

Berlin

Block Party

Buenos Aires

Cape Town

Dubai

Favela

Football Royalty

Ice Ruins

Lagos

London

Mars Base

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

New York

Paris

Paris Streets

Parking Lot

Rome

Sydney

São Paulo

Tokyo

VOLTA City

Venice Beach

Warehouse

The expected list of stadiums is taken from what has been confirmed by EA so far, and the stadiums that were present in previous FIFA entries. While EA Sports FC will be looking to take a different direction and approach when compared to FIFA, many in the community believe that atleast when it comes to the stadiums, much of it will remain the same.