EA Sports FC 24 Stadium list: All expected new and returning Stadiums

EA Sports FC 24 is gearing up to be one of the biggest sports game launches in 2023, with the developers promising around 115 authentic stadiums that players will be able to try out. After cutting ties with FIFA, the new IP is one of the most-anticipated launches for the year, with a lot of expectations around just how well it will play out compared to FIFA 24.
EA Sports FC will be bringing in a whole array of new features during its debut, and players will be able to enjoy an extensive list of gameplay modes, Leagues, and stadiums once the game officially drops.
There has been a fair bit of curiosity amongst fans as to the stadiums that they will be able to try out. While EA is yet to provide the community with any sort of official information on it apart from a number, today’s list will go over some of the expected new and returning stadiums that players might get to see in EA Sports FC.
How many stadiums are there in EA Sports FC 24?
EA has confirmed in their blog that players will get to enjoy 115 licensed EA FC 24 stadiums, which will include new and old locations from previous FIFA entries.
However, this does not include the unlicensed stadiums, and if players start considering the ones like the FUT Arena for Ultimate Team or some of the VOLTA arenas, then the figure will stand somewhere over 150.
That’s a massive number of stadiums that will be included in EA Sports FC, compared to the 105 which was present in FIFA 23.
EA Sports FC 24 stadium list
Here is a list of all the stadiums that are expected to be present in EA Sports FC 24 on launch:
1) EA Sports FC 24 New confirmed stadium
- Kenilworth Road – Luton Town
Introduced after the team was promoted to the Premiere League for the 2023/24 season.
2) EA Sports FC 24 Premier League stadiums
- Anfield
- Bramall Lane
- Craven Cottage
- Emirates Stadium
- Etihad Stadium
- Goodison Park
- Gtech Community Stadium
- London Stadium
- Molineux Stadium
- Old Trafford
- Selhurst Park
- St. James’ Park
- Stamford Bridge
- The Amex Stadium
- The City Ground
- Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Turf Moor
- Villa Park
- Vitality Stadium
3) EA Sports FC 24 English Football League stadiums
- Cardiff City Stadium
- Carrow Road
- Elland Road
- Fratton Park
- King Power Stadium
- Kirklees Stadium
- Loftus Road
- MKM Stadium
- Riverside Stadium
- St. Mary’s Stadium
- Stadium of Light
- Stoke City FC Stadium
- Swansea.com Stadium
- The Hawthorns
- Vicarage Road
4) EA Sports FC 24 La Liga and La Liga 2 stadiums:
- Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
- Cívitas Metropolitano
- El Alcoraz
- Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos
- Estadio Benito Villamarín
- Estadio Ciutat de València
- Estadio El Sadar
- Estadio José Zorrilla
- Estadio La Rosaleda
- Estadio Mestalla
- Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes
- Estadio San Mamés
- Estadio Santiago Bernabéu
- Estadio de Gran Canaria
- Estadio de Mendizorroza
- Estadio de Montilivi
- Estadio de Vallecas
- Estadio de la Cerámica
- Municipal de Butarque
- Municipal de Ipurua
- Nuevo Mirandilla
- RCDE Stadium
- Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán
- Reale Arena
- Visit Mallorca Estadi
5) EA SPorts FC 24 Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga stadiums:
- Allianz Arena
- BORUSSIA-PARK
- BayArena
- Deutsche Bank Park
- Düsseldorf-Arena
- Europa-Park Stadion
- Heinz von Heiden-Arena
- Home Deluxe Arena
- MEWA ARENA
- Max-Morlock-Stadion
- Mercedes-Benz Arena
- Olympiastadion
- PreZero Arena
- Red Bull Arena
- RheinEnergieStadion
- SchücoArena
- Signal Iduna Park
- Stadion An der Alten Försterei
- VELTINS-Arena
- Volksparkstadion
- Volkswagen Arena
- WWK Arena
- Wohninvest Weserstadion
6) Other EA Sports FC 24 stadiums:
- BC Place
- Banc of California Stadium
- Dignity Health Sports Park
- Estadio Libertadores de América
- Estadio Presidente Perón
- Groupama Stadium/Parc Olympique Lyonnais
- Johan Cruyff Arena
- King Abdullah Sports City
- King Fahd International Stadium
- La Bombonera
- Lumen Field
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Orange Vélodrome
- Parc des Princes
- Philips Stadion
- Providence Park
- Red Bull Arena
7) EA Sports FC 24 Generic stadiums:
- Al Jayeed Stadium
- Aloha Park
- Arena del Centenario
- Arena d’Oro
- Court Lane
- Crown Lane
- Eastpoint Arena
- El Grandioso
- El Libertador
- Estadio El Medio
- Estadio Presidente G.Lopes
- Estadio de las Artes
- Euro Park
- FIFAe Stadium
- FUT Stadium (only in FUT)
- Forest Park Stadium
- Ivy Lane
- Longville Stadium
- Molton Road
- O Dromo
- Oktigann Park
- Sanderson Park
- Stade Municipal
- Stadio Classico
- Stadion 23. Maj
- Stadion Europa
- Stadion Hanguk
- Stadion Neder
- Stadion Olympik
- Town Park
- Union Park Stadium
- Waldstadion
8) EA Sports FC 24 Volta stadiums:
- Amsterdam Underpass
- Art Festival
- Barcelona Plaza
- Beach Party
- Berlin
- Block Party
- Buenos Aires
- Cape Town
- Dubai
- Favela
- Football Royalty
- Ice Ruins
- Lagos
- London
- Mars Base
- Mexico City
- Miami
- Milan
- New York
- Paris
- Paris Streets
- Parking Lot
- Rome
- Sydney
- São Paulo
- Tokyo
- VOLTA City
- Venice Beach
- Warehouse
The expected list of stadiums is taken from what has been confirmed by EA so far, and the stadiums that were present in previous FIFA entries. While EA Sports FC will be looking to take a different direction and approach when compared to FIFA, many in the community believe that atleast when it comes to the stadiums, much of it will remain the same.