Earthfall To Have Its Biggest Update, To Be Released on PS4 on October 30

mayank.vora News 8 // 24 Oct 2018, 20:56 IST

Earthfall (Image courtesy: Playstation.com)

For quite a while, Earthfall PS4 fans have been reluctant on getting the game updated, changed and also things to be added to the game. And their wishes are going to be fulfilled as the game will witness a huge update come 30th October.

The Invasion Update is set to be launched and will consist of the biggest collection of post-launch content. This update will include:

- New Invasion Game Mode

- New Player Progression System

- Player skills and Perks

All these features will be available as part of the game update and the fans won't have to pay a penny for these.

Invasion Mode

The invasion mode is a bit different from the classic horde gameplay, as it is more thrilling and filled with excitement. With a wave of enemies attacking, you and your friend need to fight and survive each wave and earn credit to unlock perks. These include unlocking powerful weapons, enable traps to cause chaos and other buffs to help you survive other enemy waves. The invasion mode has 4 new maps to play on with the Holospark unveiling three of them. They are:

- Raven's Roost

- Satsop Nuclear Facility

- The Mines

Player Progression, Skills and Perks

With the aim to give more freedom and ownership to players, Holospark introduced Player Progression System, Perks and Skills which will help the players grow and mature their skills. With each level, the players will be able to unlock new outfits, weapon skins, weapon charms and much more.

Also, for those players who want to change their gameplay, they can complete specific in-game tasks and earn skills. And for those who are more action-minded, they can play and acquire the ability to dual wield MP5s or else they can escape from being pinned by a thresher by sticking a grenade in his mouth.

With this update, Holospark have raised the bar for the game. The Invasion mode promises to be more exciting and thrilling as ever which the fans will surely like.