eFootball 2023 Championship Pro - Where to watch, event dates, and more

The eFootball 2023 Championship Pro will mark the return of the annual competition that has consistently grown bigger with every passing year, and 2023 marks the return to the old LAN version of the event. So, naturally, exciting times await all those engaged with the competition to a certain extent.

Konami has already announced plenty of information about the upcoming competition. It will comprise some of the biggest football clubs in the world who have already declared their official rosters. Furthermore, with the event as a LAN event, the intensity will be much higher than the previous matches held during the Covid pandemic.

Let's look at all the essential information that fans have to keep in mind. Doing so will ensure they get all the action and support. Moreover, there are additional rewards to be won for the community as the largest footballing institutions take the battles to the virtual pitch.

eFootball 2023 Championship Pro's LAN tournament could reignite some of the old rivalries

As of writing, eight football clubs have registered for the eFootball 2023 Championship Pro, and each squad has a roster of three. The tournament will be a league-based knockout as each team will test the other in some grueling contests.

Which club will you be cheering next week? Let the countdown begin! ⏲️ We're one week away from the first offline matchday of the #eFootballChampionshipPro 2023 season.Follow it live on the #efootball YouTube channel next Saturday, February 11th at 13:00 CET.Which club will you be cheering next week? Let the countdown begin! ⏲️ We're one week away from the first offline matchday of the #eFootballChampionshipPro 2023 season. Follow it live on the #efootball YouTube channel next Saturday, February 11th at 13:00 CET. 📺Which club will you be cheering next week? https://t.co/sYizqR6u5I

The competition officially commences on February 11. The exact timing of the first match has now been discussed, and all the action starts at 1:00 PM CEST. Viewers in other regions can easily make the calculations based on their time zones to take advantage of the action.

Fans will have to wait for almost six days, but the early teasers of what's to have already begun. All the action can be caught on the official YouTube channel Konami has set up for the competition. It will broadcast all the matches to a global audience and is free of charge.

eFootball @play_eFootball @ManUtd come in strong with a fully renewed French squad. Veteran @Lotfi_Derradji , ex-Group A MVP @Kilzyou and the 2022 MVP and #eFootballChampionshipPro winner @NekzaTwitch will be serious contenders in a competition that will be streamed live on Feb 11 on #efootball YouTube 🔴 @ManUtd come in strong with a fully renewed French squad. Veteran @Lotfi_Derradji, ex-Group A MVP @Kilzyou and the 2022 MVP and #eFootballChampionshipPro winner @NekzaTwitch will be serious contenders in a competition that will be streamed live on Feb 11 on #efootball YouTube https://t.co/Jd4AK0MXGF

Here are all eight clubs that have registered for the eFootball 2023 Championship Pro:

Manchester United

AS Roma

Bayern Munich

Arsenal

AS Monaco

Barcelona

AC Milan

Inter Milan

There have been some exciting changes to the rosters, which will also see some familiar faces. Clubs like Manchester United have strengthened their existing setups from the last time around. Ultimately, it will boil down to how e-athletes perform in the competition.

eFootball 2023 Championship Pro Format

There are two new entrants this year in the form of AC Milan and Inter Milan. A new format has been adopted this time, and there will be seven matchdays. The top six sides will proceed to the knockout stages, which will be held in June.

The knockouts of the eFootball 2023 Championship Pro will occur in June, where the top two from the group stages will proceed directly to the semi-finals. All matches in the regular stage will see three 1v1 games, but it will switch to the best of three formats in knockouts.

Since the tournament will be based on Dream Team mode, the athletes will use items from their fantasy teams. However, there will be a limit to team power, and 2430 is the maximum a particular squad can go up to. Hence, it will still be challenging for the pro athletes to find a balance.

