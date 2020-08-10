Entitled Twitch streamer ‘InvaderVie’ loses 87k followers after complaining about people not donating to her

A week or so ago, we talked about Canadian Twitch streamer InvaderVie. She streams a variety of games such as The Legend of Zelda, Mass Effect, and Animals Crossing: New Horizons. However, most of her streams belong to the “just chatting” genre, where she speaks about her own life experiences and gives lifestyle-related advice to people.

The recent controversy was because InvaderVie went on a rant against her viewers, who allegedly were not donating enough money to her anymore. She explained in detail that if they didn’t have the ‘$5’ required to subscribe to her stream, they shouldn’t be sitting around on Twitch watching content. Instead, they should be out working.

Image Credits: twitchstats.com

Further, her comments were extremely hurtful because they came at a time when the world is dealing with a massive pandemic, and thousands of people in every country have lost jobs. Noted YouTube content creator It’sAGundam also posted a video mocking her antics.

InvaderVie loses 87,000 followers after complaining about people not donating to her

The video begins with a brief analysis of the kind of content InvaderVie has been posting on her stream. We see a Twitter post by Amanda, Unicorn Ascended, claiming that InvaderVie doesn’t start gaming until she receives a certain amount of donations!

Image Credits: It'sAGundam, youtube.com

Of course, the original rant, which you can see in the video below, was not met well by people on the internet. While most were downright angry and insulted her, others mocked her and called her stupid. You can see the various community reactions to the rant in the article here.

It’sAGundam’s reaction was on the same lines, and he questioned InvaderVie’s guts, and wondered what viewers sitting in third-world countries would think. He went on to call her a ‘monster’ and explained that what she said was so stupid that he needed to hear it twice to understand.

The video has hilarious trolling and insults, and one would have to watch the video to appreciate some of them entirely. Others are too explicit to be written! Further, he insults her content, mode of entertainment, the fans who donate to her, and called her work ‘disgusting’.

Image Credits: It'sAGundam, youtube.com

Most notably, he mocks her reply to a fan who said that he could not donate to her because he was unemployed. InvaderVie somehow found a way to criticize the unemployed man for not contributing to her stream, something that It’sAGundam was disgusted to see. Further, he compared her situation to Twitch streamer BadBunny, who has in the past, lashed out at viewers multiple times.

Towards the end, we see a detailed analysis of the kind of content that she makes, and the influencer sarcastically says that she deserves to work at a production house for her set up skills. Regardless, the video is hilarious, from start to finish. You can watch the entire clip below.