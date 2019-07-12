×
ESL News: Ex-Signify CS: GO roster looking for new organization

Wasif
CONTRIBUTOR
News
7   //    12 Jul 2019, 06:26 IST

Team Signify (current 5Orgless)
Team Signify (current 5Orgless)

Team Signify, one of India’s top esports organizations announced that they were disbanding in the ending of June. Every Indian esports fan’s heart was heavy as they saw the team go. Of course, after their termination, all players from their CS: GO and Dota 2 divisions were immediately released. Here is what these CS: GO players are up to these days:

The team, happily, is still together and is competing in the ESL India Premiership under a new name: 5orgless. In case you did not notice, the name expands to “org less” which just means that the players are playing under no organization.

The team, comprised of Lukas “YB” Groening, Agneya “Marzil” Koushik, Cong “Crazyguy” Anh, Tejas “Ace” Sawant, and Debanjan “Deathmaker” Das, was formed in December 2018 after the disbanding of Optic India, when one of their players was caught cheating. Team Signify had three Indian players, while YB and Crazyguy are from Germany and Vietnam respectively.

The team has been quite successful since it formed and they recently won the ESL India Premiership Summer Season LAN Finale in Mumbai, which was their last tournament under the Signify name.

The team are the defending champions of the ESL India Premiership.
The team are the defending champions of the ESL India Premiership.

It thus comes as no surprise that they are sticking together to win more tournaments. Currently, they are competing in the ESL India Premiership Fall Season Masters League #,1 where they have played two matches and comfortably won both. They took down Entity Gaming 16-10 and also dominated Xtreme 5 as they defeated them 16-8.

Their next match is on July 13 against Malhar.

The players are currently searching for a new organization to play for. Tejas Sawant made a tweet regarding the same soon after they the team was released from Team Signify, which Lukas Groening retweeted. The tweet read that if anyone interested in picking up the ex-Signify line-up can contact them.  

Who do you think will sponsor this team without a home? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

For more gaming and esports coverage, stay right here on Sportskeeda.

ESL India Premiership Dota 2
