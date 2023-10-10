Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (October 2023)

Eversoul tier list ranks every character called Souls according to their utility in battles. This gacha features over 40 playable Souls divided into various factions. They perform unique roles on the battlefield and have varying rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic. You create a squad of five and battle enemies in various game modes.
Nine Ark introduces fresh Souls with every update, additionally buffing or nerfing existing ones, which changes to power shift of meta. Choosing the best Souls and creating a formidable team might be daunting with its ever-changing meta. But don’t fret, this article provides a complete Souls tier list for October 2023, helping you create a winning team.
All Eversoul Souls ranked from best to worst for the winning team (October 2023)
In Eversoul, you build a team comprising Souls of different roles, which are listed below:
- Caster: They deal magic damage to enemies from the backline.
- Defender: They take incoming damage for your team while standing in the frontline.
- Ranger: You place Rangers in the backline with Caster and deal massive damage to enemies with their ranged attacks.
- Striker: They stand in the frontline. Strikers have less health pool but can dish out high damage.
- Supporter: The Supporters have the ability to heal or buff their allies and keep them safe from enemies’ attacks.
- Warrior: The Warriors have a high health pool and take initial damage from enemies, enabling your damage dealer to take them out.
Furthermore, they belong to different factions that are advantaged and disadvantaged over each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Here are the details:
- Humanlike overpowers Beast
- Beast defeats Fairy
- Fairy beats Undead
- Undead overcomes Humanlike
Additionally, the two factions of this mobile gacha title, Angel and Demon, only interact with each other and are neutral to the four factions mentioned above.
With that said, you will find all in-game Souls categorized into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles below.
SS-tier
They are the cream of the crop, the best Souls that can obliterate any enemy in all game modes. With these, your roster remains undefeated and makes your in-game journey convenient.
- Adrianne - Supporter
- Aki - Striker
- Daphne - Defender
- Honglan - Caster
- Talia - Supporter
- Catherine - Supporter
- Chloe - Defender
- Claudia - Caster
- Lizelotte - Ranger
- Naiah - Caster
S-tier
You have the second-best characters in this tier. They overpower every other Soul except SS-tier selections and help you clear most of the content in this mobile RPG title.
- Velanna - Warrior
- Vivienne - Caster
- Ayame - Caster
- Claire - Defender
- Garnet - Ranger
- Jacqueline - Striker
- Jiho - Supporter
- Linzy - Warrior
- Mephistopheles - Caster
- Nicole - Ranger
- Nini - Caster
- Petra - Defender
- Prim - Supporter
A-tier
This tier houses average fighters, which are helpful during mid-game stages. Upgrade them at every opportunity if you intend to dish out winning results.
- Bryce - Defender
- Clara - Supporter
- Dora - Warrior
- Haru - Striker
- Manon - Caster
- Mica - Warrior
- Miriam - Ranger
- Naomi - Caster
- Rebecca - Ranger
- Seeha - Supporter
- Soonie - Defender
B-tier
It's vital to avoid these heroes, as they don't offer any advantage whatsoever. Abandon them and go for characters from the SS, S, or A-tiers for easy in-game journeys.
- Aira - Warrior
- Erika - Supporter
- Jade - Caster
- Lute - Defender
- Renee - Striker
- Xiaolin - Striker
- Cherrie - Ranger
- Erusha - Caster
- Flynn - Ranger
- Melfice - Warrior
- Violette - Caster
That concludes our Eversoul tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more such tier lists, and stay updated on the gaming world.