Eversoul tier list: All Souls ranked (October 2023)

Eversoul tier list ranks every character called Souls according to their utility in battles. This gacha features over 40 playable Souls divided into various factions. They perform unique roles on the battlefield and have varying rarities: Common, Rare, and Epic. You create a squad of five and battle enemies in various game modes.

Nine Ark introduces fresh Souls with every update, additionally buffing or nerfing existing ones, which changes to power shift of meta. Choosing the best Souls and creating a formidable team might be daunting with its ever-changing meta. But don’t fret, this article provides a complete Souls tier list for October 2023, helping you create a winning team.

All Eversoul Souls ranked from best to worst for the winning team (October 2023)

An in-game screenshot of Eversoul's gameplay. (Image via Nine Ark)

In Eversoul, you build a team comprising Souls of different roles, which are listed below:

Caster: They deal magic damage to enemies from the backline.

Defender: They take incoming damage for your team while standing in the frontline.

Ranger: You place Rangers in the backline with Caster and deal massive damage to enemies with their ranged attacks.

Striker: They stand in the frontline. Strikers have less health pool but can dish out high damage.

Supporter: The Supporters have the ability to heal or buff their allies and keep them safe from enemies' attacks.

Warrior: The Warriors have a high health pool and take initial damage from enemies, enabling your damage dealer to take them out.

Furthermore, they belong to different factions that are advantaged and disadvantaged over each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Here are the details:

Humanlike overpowers Beast

overpowers Beast defeats Fairy

defeats Fairy beats Undead

beats Undead overcomes Humanlike

Additionally, the two factions of this mobile gacha title, Angel and Demon, only interact with each other and are neutral to the four factions mentioned above.

With that said, you will find all in-game Souls categorized into SS, S, A, and B tiers with their respective roles below.

SS-tier

Adrianne in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

They are the cream of the crop, the best Souls that can obliterate any enemy in all game modes. With these, your roster remains undefeated and makes your in-game journey convenient.

Adrianne - Supporter

Aki - Striker

Daphne - Defender

Honglan - Caster

Talia - Supporter

Catherine - Supporter

Chloe - Defender

Claudia - Caster

Lizelotte - Ranger

Naiah - Caster

S-tier

Velanna in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

You have the second-best characters in this tier. They overpower every other Soul except SS-tier selections and help you clear most of the content in this mobile RPG title.

Velanna - Warrior

Vivienne - Caster

Ayame - Caster

Claire - Defender

Garnet - Ranger

Jacqueline - Striker

Jiho - Supporter

Linzy - Warrior

Mephistopheles - Caster

Nicole - Ranger

Nini - Caster

Petra - Defender

Prim - Supporter

A-tier

Bryce in Eversoul. (Image via Nine Ark)

This tier houses average fighters, which are helpful during mid-game stages. Upgrade them at every opportunity if you intend to dish out winning results.

Bryce - Defender

Clara - Supporter

Dora - Warrior

Haru - Striker

Manon - Caster

Mica - Warrior

Miriam - Ranger

Naomi - Caster

Rebecca - Ranger

Seeha - Supporter

Soonie - Defender

B-tier

Aira in the game (Image via Nine Ark)

It's vital to avoid these heroes, as they don't offer any advantage whatsoever. Abandon them and go for characters from the SS, S, or A-tiers for easy in-game journeys.

Aira - Warrior

Erika - Supporter

Jade - Caster

Lute - Defender

Renee - Striker

Xiaolin - Striker

Cherrie - Ranger

Erusha - Caster

Flynn - Ranger

Melfice - Warrior

Violette - Caster

That concludes our Eversoul tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more such tier lists, and stay updated on the gaming world.