Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign and where to find them (All locations explained)

The Dog Tag is a collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign, and there are 30 such items. Each of these belongs to a certain character in the story. Spread across nine different missions, you can find all of them while progressing through the primary objectives in each chapter. Battlefield 6 rewards you for picking up these interactive elements. Completing the entire collection features a bonus reward you can show off in your multiplayer profile.

This article will go over every collectible in the Battlefield 6 Campaign and where you can acquire them.

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 1: Always Faithful

Collectible 1 of 3

The first dog tag can be obtained right after you escape in a vehicle while shooting at Pax hostiles. After reaching a forest, you will disembark the vehicle and head up to a vantage point., To your left, between the ammo crates, is your first collectible.

Dog Tag #1 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 3

You can obtain the next collectible as soon as you are asked to plant the second C4. Before you do so, head up towards the front of the room and look at the pillars on your left. The Dog Tag will be hanging from a knife.

Dog Tag #2 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 3

The third and final Dog Tag in this chapter is located on the roof of the building. As soon as you reach the top, immediately turn left and check the concrete block at the corner before heading to the objective.

Dog Tag #3 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 2: The Rock

Collectible 1 of 3

As soon as you touch the ground after skydiving, look back and head towards the AA Gun. There will be a box lying on the ground, towards the right side of the AA gun structure. This is where you will find your first Dog Tag for this mission.

Dog Tag #3 lying on the ground (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 3

After heading underground and reaching a museum, you will find a doll sitting in front of a table on the left-hand side. One of the lights in the workshop will constantly be blinking. Jump over the rope and take the Dog Tag from this table.

Dog Tag #5 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 3

The last one can be a bit tricky to locate. Before heading towards the second AA gun, there will be an encounter where a helicopter will bring in extra reinforcements. In this area, you can find a large container with open doors. Hanging on one of its racks is the last collectible in Battlefield 6: The Rock.

Dog Tag #6 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 3: Operation Gladius

Collectible 1 of 3

The first Dog Tag in Chapter 3, Operation Gladius, can be found after exiting the tank and clearing all hostels from the parking lot. There will be a few green boxes near where the machine gunner was in an elevated position. Head up the stairs to the left of the hostile MG turret, and you will acquire your first collectible.

Note that progressing together with the friendly armored vehicle here will disable access to the box that has this Dog Tag. So, pick it up before heading close to the vehicle.

Dog Tag #7 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 3

After clearing the path for the armored vehicle, your team will leave it and progress through some buildings. While heading through this area, you will come across a small balcony with a wooden table and some bottles. Here, you will find the second collectible in Battlefield 6 Chapter 3.

Dog Tag #8 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 3

In the later stages of the mission, where you must enter the City Hall and head up the stairs, look for a door at the extreme left where the stairway starts. Enter this room to find the third collectible of the chamber hanging on a knife on the left wall.

Dog Tag #9 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 4: Night Raid

Collectible 1 of 4

The first collectible in Battlefield 6 Night Raid can be found inside the palace. You’ll come across an area where the lobby gets set on fire. Climb the stairs, and clear a room where your squad gets ready to breach. Inside this room is a door to a bathroom. Head there to find the Dog Tag hanging from a knife.

Dog Tag #10 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 4

After escaping the Palace, you will crouch through the half-opened shutter of a shop. Upon exiting this shop, you will encounter a small football/soccer field. Towards the northwest corner of this field, the second Dog Tag can be found atop a surface alongside spray cans.

Dog Tag #11 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 4

While running towards the Plaza while trying to survive a hostile helicopter, your teammates will inform you that the chopper is falling back. As soon as you hear this prompt, look for a shop with mannequins inside wearing white t-shirts. Atop a small table in this shop will be the third collectible in Battlefield 6.

Dog Tag #12 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 4 of 4

After Lopez gets injured, you will be assigned to take down the hostile helicopter. Head to the marker where you will find RPGs in the basement. On the opposite wall of this room, you will find the last of the collectibles for Night Raid hanging from a knife.

Dog Tag #13 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 5: No Sleep

Collectible 1 of 3

Right at the start of the mission, where you must attend a briefing, look to the left side of the room, on top of the table, close to the entrance.

Dog Tag #14 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 3

After the cutscene where you talk to Kincaid, head to the right side corner of the room that is barely lit by a small wall lamp. On the whiteboard on the wall is the second collectible in Battlefield 6: No Sleep.

Dog Tag #15 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 3

After a long underground driving sequence, you will disembark your vehicle and head left. Close to this position is a metal container that is barely lit inside. On top of the box where the small light is set, you will find the last Dog Tag of the chapter.

Dog Tag #16 is in the container on the right (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 6: Moving Mountains

Collectible 1 of 4

After the cutscene where you talk to the President, instead of going up to the roof, head right and onwards to the Cafeteria. Inside, on top of the kitchen island, you will find your first Dog tag.

Dog Tag #17 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 4

The second collectible in Battlefield 6: Moving Mountains can be found while locating the Drone jockeys in the park. When you reach the construction section, there will be a small room close by. Enter it and look between the two metal chairs.

Dog Tag #18 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 4

The third Dog Tag can be found after reaching the Subway tunnel in the underground section. Clear out all the hostile and pick up the collectible from the structure in the middle of the station, where a green bag can be found.

Dog Tag #19 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 4 of 4

The last Dog Tag of this chapter can be hard to locate. After coming back to ground level from the subway, head straight to the objective of the Fulton FOB. Turn left from the crossroad and you will find a small park on your right. Go through this area to find a dead body, beside whom, the last of the collectibles for Battlefield 6 Chapter 6 can be found.

Dog Tag #20 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 7: Nile Guard

Collectible 1 of 2

After finally disembarking from the Tank, you will go through a room and reach an open area with a wall in front of you. Look to the right to find a tree, underneath which rests the first collectible in Battlefield 6: Nile Guard.

Dog Tag #21 is by the tree (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 2

After picking the first Dog Tag, you will head through an open courtyard full of Pax. Look at the extreme right of this region to find a room with an open door. Inside, the second collectible can be found on the wall hanging from a knife.

Do note that you must pick this up before heading close to the crashed chopper.

Dog Tag #22 is inside this room towards the east (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 8: Operation Ember Strike

Collectible 1 of 4

After taking down the first four enemies at the start of the mission, you and your squad will explore the valley on quadbikes. Use it to move forward until you find a broken house with a blocked door in your path. Inside it, close to the window, you will find the first collectibles in Battlefield 6: Operation Ember Strike.

Dog Tag #23 inside this destroyed hut (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 4

As soon as you are tasked to take down Alpha, Bravo, and Charlie Datalinks, you can head to acquire the second Dog Tag of this chapter. This collectible is located 200m from both the Bravo and Charlie Datalinks. A small hut, between three slope-roofed buildings, has the Dog Tag you are looking for.

Dog Tag #24 is in the middle of a maroon, brown, and green-roofed house (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 4

After using the Switchblade for the second time to destroy vehicles and two helicopters, turn left and head up the hill to find a table along the way. Climb a little higher towards the green box, where you can find the chapter's third collectible.

Dog Tag #25 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 4 of 4

Towards the end of the chapter, where the airstrike gets cancelled because of tanks atop the Dam, you will find a forklift and a small set of crates. This is where the last collectible in Battlefield 6 Chapter 8 is located.

Dog Tag #26 by the forklift (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Every collectible in Battlefield 6 Campaign Chapter 9: Always Forward

Collectible 1 of 4

As soon as you clear the second wave of Pax soldiers, you will find a giant warehouse with white primary and blue accent colors. Head inside to find various vehicles, in front of which, you can pick up this chapter's first collectible.

Dog Tag #27 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 2 of 4

After getting orders to disable the NXC launcher, you will head through a few buildings, closing in on the electrical tower in the distance. After exiting the building closest to this structure, you will find crates on your right. That is where the second Dog Tag is kept.

Dog Tag #28 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 3 of 4

As soon as you head inside the silo of the first missile, head to the rear of the room to find a large crate with a helmet on top of it. This is where you will find the third collectible in Battlefield 6 Chapter 9.

Dog Tag #29 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

Collectible 4 of 4

The last of the four collectibles in this chapter can be found right after the cutscene where the explosion wipes out Tighe and other soldiers. Look to the left of the room towards the vehicles. Atop a box beside these trucks is your last collectible in Battlefield 6.

Dog Tag #30 (Image via SK Gaming || EA)

That concludes our coverage of every collectible in the Battlefield 6 Campaign. Since most can be acquired directly while progressing the mission, follow along this guide to pick up all 30 items and acquire the Winner Take All multiplayer Dog Tag.

