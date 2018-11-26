×
Everything You Need To know about PUBG Mobile Star Challenge Global Finals 

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    26 Nov 2018, 01:12 IST

PUBG
PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile has organised two big tournaments till now and some other streamer tournaments. The PUBG Mobile "Star Challenge" and "the Campus Championship" are the two biggest tournaments of the game in which the Campus Championship was exclusive to Indian college players only. While the Star Challenge was for players all around the world. The PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Star Challenge also known as the PMSC is the biggest tournament organised by PUBG. Many famous YouTubers who stream PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile participated in the competition as a squad and many new players became famous after their outstanding performance in the early rounds.

Also Read: PUBG News: Everything you need to know about PUBG's new Concept Map Venezia

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Start Challenge is one of the longest running competitions with took place for almost 2 months will finally come to an end after a time frame from Nov. 29 to Saturday, Dec. 1. The best teams from all around the world will be playing in the finale and if you are a fan on PUBG mobile, I'm sure you don't want to miss any chance to watch your favourite streamer or team in the 3 day battle to win the top position, to win the title of world's best PUBG mobile players, to be the star of PUBG mobile.

Source-PUBG Official Page
Source-PUBG Official Page

The Finals are held in Dubai and will start from 29th of November and will last for 3 days i.e till 1st of December. Each day an exhibition match will be played, which will be followed by 3 formal matches. The event will start from 16:00 and will last almost till 21:00. The last day will include the prize presentation and a short after the show. The tickets for the event are already out if you want to attend the event you can buy the tickets here.

Players who don't want to attain the event can also enjoy the show using the live stream which will start at 15:30 each day followed by a 30-minute countdown. Players attending the event will get in-game rewards and PUBG merchandise.

Get the latest Video Game News at Sportskeeda.

Hrithik Raj
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey there its Hritwik Raj , CEO and Founder of Otaku Sama - theAnimeBlog , A computer science student , an otaku by heart.
