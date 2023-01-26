Fact Check: Will Hi-Fi Rush be making its way to the PlayStation 5?

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks have recently launched the action rhythm game Hi-Fi Rush, which is now available on Xbox Game Pass. Many expect it to be one of the biggest hits this month on Microsoft’s subscription service.

There is speculation among players about whether Hi-Fi Rush will be released on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, as the game is currently only available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.

This is because Microsoft now owns Bethesda, and although Tango Gameworks’ previous title Ghostwire Tokyo did make its way to the PlayStation, many felt that such would not be the case with Hi-Fi Rush.

At the time of this writing, it appears that the community's concerns are warranted, as Hi-Fi Rush currently does not have any announced plans for a release on PlayStation consoles.

Hi-Fi Rush will not be making its way to the PlayStation

PlayStation 5 owners will unfortunately not be able to try out Hi-Fi Rush as the title will be exclusive to the Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam and Game Pass. It’s also quite difficult to speculate whether Tango Gameworks and Bethesda Softworks will be looking to port it to Sony’s console in the coming years.

Since Ghostwire: Tokyo did make its way to the PlayStation 5, there is a slim chance that the developers might look to port the title in the near future.

Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm action game where every player moves as well as attacks, adding an extra layer to the music as well as the combos. By chaining attacks, players will be able to make the most of the combat system and enhance their character's overall capabilities.

The player takes on the role of Chai, who has been affected by a corporate experiment, giving him the ability to feel the rhythm of the world around him, which ultimately helps him in combat.

The narrative revolves around Chai seeking revenge by fighting back against the corporation and taking down their head honchos one at a time. There will be multiple stages in the game, with each level ending in a grand boss fight.

Hi-Fi Rush is indeed looking like an incredible spectacle with its music, the colors, and art design.

