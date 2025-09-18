FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United: Which is the better team in EA FC 26?

FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL), and fans are already debating which side has the upper hand. While the real-life clash will settle matters on the pitch, EA FC 26 gives us a chance to evaluate both teams head-to-head in the virtual arena. With Barcelona’s star-studded lineup and Newcastle’s tactical discipline, this matchup is closer than many would expect.

Ad

In this article, we break down the two squads by attack, midfield, defense, and tactics to figure out which club holds the edge in EA FC 26.

Barcelona vs Newcastle in EA FC 26: The Squads

Both sides have contrasting strengths, like Barcelona, which relies on flair and technical brilliance, while Newcastle emphasizes structure, intensity, and physicality. Let’s take a closer look position by position.

Ad

Trending

FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United squads in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Attack

Ad

Barcelona uses a 4-2-3-1 Wide setup, with Robert Lewandowski (90 ST) spearheading the attack. Even at 37, the Polish striker remains lethal in-game with 89 Shooting, 85 Dribbling, and 84 Physicality, making him a reliable finisher inside the box. He is flanked by Raphinha (92) and Lamine Yamal (89) on the wings. Raphinha’s explosive 91 Pace and 86 Dribbling make him a constant threat, while Yamal’s 82-rated attributes in both pace and dribbling give him potential, though he’s not yet elite in EA FC 26.

Ad

Newcastle deploys a 4-3-3 Holding formation, with Nick Woltemade (80 ST) as the main striker. While 6’6” tall and physical, his limited 67 Pace and average 78 Shooting make him less effective compared to Barcelona’s frontman. However, Anthony Gordon (83 LW) and Anthony Elanga (81 RW) inject pace and directness down the flanks, useful for counterattacks.

Barcelona’s frontline, led by Lewandowski and Raphinha, is far more clinical, whereas Newcastle relies on speed but lacks a true top-tier striker.

Ad

Midfield

Barcelona’s midfield trio of Pedri (92), Frenkie de Jong (87), and Fermín López (83) provides balance and creativity. Pedri stands out with superb Passing and Dribbling, while de Jong combines control with defensive intelligence. This setup allows Barça to dominate possession.

Newcastle’s midfield is more physical, featuring Bruno Guimarães (88), Sandro Tonali (87), and Joelinton (82). Guimarães and Tonali offer excellent defensive and box-to-box capabilities, while Joelinton’s strength and stamina add steel. They may not be as elegant as Barcelona’s midfield, but they excel at breaking up play and transitioning quickly.

Ad

Barcelona dominate in technique and playmaking, but Newcastle’s trio is better suited for pressing and high-intensity counterplay.

Defense

Barcelona’s defense consists of Alejandro Balde (83), Pau Cubarsí (84), Eric García (80), and Jules Koundé (88). While Koundé is the standout with 86 Defending, the rest of the backline is relatively young and inconsistent in ratings.

Newcastle’s backline looks more robust: Kieran Trippier (82) provides leadership and set-piece threat, Fabian Schär (83) is solid defensively, while Dan Burn (81) and Tino Livramento (82) add physical presence and pace. Overall, Newcastle’s defense feels more complete and better-rounded than Barcelona’s, particularly when paired with their tactical setup.

Ad

Newcastle edge it defensively thanks to balance and experience, even if they lack a truly elite defender.

Goalkeepers

Both teams boast strong options in goal. Barcelona have Joan García (83) starting, with Szczęsny (84) available on the bench and ter Stegen (87) in reserves. Newcastle relies on Nick Pope (82), who excels in shot-stopping with his height and reflexes, but lacks the distribution skills of Barça’s keepers. The other option they have is Aaron Ramsdale (77).

Ad

Barcelona narrowly wins here thanks to depth, but Pope is still a highly effective stopper in-game.

Substitute

Barcelona’s substitutes include Ferran Torres (84), Dani Olmo (85), Gavi (83), and Marcus Rashford (82) to give them pace, creativity, and quality options to change the game. Moreover, there is Ronald Araujo (83), Andreas Christensen (80), and Gerard Martin (76) to take the defensive responsibility off the bench if the starting defenders get tired.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s bench is serviceable with Harvey Barnes (80), Sven Botman (82), Joe Willock (76), Lewis Hall (80), Malick Thiaw (78), and Alex Murphy (82), but they don’t have the same match-winning depth as the Catalan giants.

Ad

FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United: Team tactics in EA FC 26

EA FC 26 FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United tactics (Image via EA Sports)

Barcelona uses a 4-2-3-1 Wide that emphasizes short passing and positional rotations. While this allows control of possession, it can leave gaps defensively since Pedri and Fermín are not strong in defensive attributes. The wide players, however, provide creativity to supply Lewandowski.

Ad

Newcastle United uses the classic 4-3-3 Holding formation, which is set up for Counter Attack with a High Defensive Line. The midfield trio works hard to disrupt opponents, while wingers provide speed on the break. This makes them more effective in transition-heavy matches.

FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United in EA FC 26: Final Verdict

In EA FC 26, FC Barcelona vs Newcastle United is closer than expected, but the Catalan giants hold the upper hand. Their star power in attack, technical superiority in midfield, and strong bench depth give them a decisive edge. Newcastle remains a solid choice for players who enjoy physicality and counter-attacking football, but their lack of a world-class striker ultimately hurts their chances.

Ad

Read more EA FC 26-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.